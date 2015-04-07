(Adds quotes in paragraphs 7-9)
By Reem Shamseddine
RIYADH, April 7 Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali
al-Naimi said on Tuesday that the kingdom stood ready to
"improve" prices but only if other producers outside of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) joined
the effort.
Naimi said Saudi Arabia had pumped around 10.3 million
barrels per day (bpd) in March, marking an increase from
previous months. He did not say why output had risen. Naimi also
said he expected oil prices that have languished near six-year
lows to improve in the near future.
Oil prices extended gains late on Tuesday as traders
took Naimi's comments as sign he may be open to renewed talks
with producers like Russia and Mexico over curbing production in
order to revive prices. U.S. crude rose 3.5 percent to
close at $53.98 a barrel, near its highest this year.
"The kingdom is still ready to help bring back stability to
the market and improve prices in a reasonable and suitable
manner, but with the participation of the main producing and
exporting countries and based on clear principles and high
transparency, so the kingdom or the Gulf countries or OPEC
countries do not shoulder that alone," he said at a Saudi
economics conference.
OPEC agreed to maintain production at its meeting in
November in spite of pressure to curb output and stabilize
sliding prices and after discussions with Russia and Mexico
ended without action.
Naimi has taken a more open stance toward collaborating with
big oil exporters outside of OPEC in recent months, as oil
prices fell much further than some members of the oil producer
group had expected.
His comments about cooperating with other producers "added
to two days of bullishness," said Dominick Chirichella, senior
partner at Energy Management Institute in New York.
Naimi also reiterated that Saudi Arabia was not competing
with U.S. shale oil, and took the chance to talk about the
kingdom's own development of its shale natural gas resources.
Saudi expects to begin producing some 20 million to 50
million cubic feet per day of shale gas next year, rising to 500
million cfd by 2018, he said. The kingdom's has 300 trillion
cubic feet of extractable natural gas reserves, he added.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Alden Bentley and
Marguerita Choy)