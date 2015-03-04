* Circumstances require non-OPEC nations to help balance
BERLIN, March 4 Saudi Arabia's oil minister said
on Wednesday he expected oil prices, which hit a near six-year
low in January, to stabilize, signalling cautious optimistism
about the market outlook.
Giving a speech in the German capital, Ali al-Naimi also
urged non-OPEC producers to help balance the oil market, saying
it was not up to Saudi Arabia to subsidize higher-cost producers
and that circumstances required non-OPEC to cooperate.
"Going forward, I hope and expect supply and demand to
balance and for prices to stabilise," Naimi said. "Global
economic growth seems more robust."
The comments are a further sign OPEC's top producer is
sticking to its policy to defend market share. Last month, Naimi
signalled satisfaction with developments, saying he saw oil
demand growing and that markets were "calm".
Oil was trading just above $60 a barrel on
Wednesday, up more than 30 percent from a near six-year low
close to $45 on Jan. 13.
Prices collapsed from $115 in June due to oversupply, in a
decline that deepened after Saudi Arabia and the rest of the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries at a November
meeting refused to cut output.
At the meeting, Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies argued that
the group needed to ride out lower prices in order to defend
market share against higher-cost shale oil and other competing
supply sources, rather than cut output.
Officials from Russia and some other non-OPEC nations held
talks with OPEC ministers on the sidelines of the meeting. But
no agreement on cutting supply was reached, OPEC left its output
steady and prices fell further.
Oil's drop has hurt smaller OPEC members and hit Russia's
economy hard. Some in OPEC continue to lobby for output cuts and
an emergency OPEC meeting, and last month Igor Sechin, the head
of Kremlin-controlled energy giant Rosneft, criticised
OPEC for destabilising the oil market.
But Naimi on Wednesday said Saudi would not act alone and he
was not aware of any plans for a special OPEC meeting. The next
OPEC meeting is not until June.
"In cooperation with many countries we have moderated
production levels to improve the market situation. But now the
situation is different. We need every major producer to
cooperate," he said.
"It makes absolutely no sense for the most efficient
producers to be the ones to cut production when we are only 30
percent of the producers."
He defended OPEC's November decision and said Saudi Arabia
would not cut its output unless buyers asked for less.
"In November, OPEC made an historic decision, it did not
interfere in the market. I think history will prove that this
was the correct path forward," he said.
