* Saudi oil output this month seen around 9.9 mln bpd -
source
* Partial export data for January points to lower shipments
* Riyadh serious about output-cut deal, wants to pressure
others
By Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler
DUBAI/LONDON, Jan 24 Saudi Arabia's oil output
is likely to drop to around 9.9 million barrels per day in
January and exports are down from December, according to
industry sources and shipping data, as the OPEC heavyweight
plays its part in a global supply-cut deal.
The kingdom, which said it pumped 10.47 million bpd in
December, has cut production slightly below the target it
adopted under an agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers
last year, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said last week.
The top oil exporter wants to demonstrate its seriousness
about the agreement to support the market and prop up prices,
and plans to press other exporting countries to follow suit,
industry and OPEC sources said.
"Production in January will be around 50,000 or 100,000 bpd
below 10 million bpd, not much lower," a Saudi-based industry
source said.
"Saudi Arabia has a strong position, it wants 100 percent
compliance," an OPEC source said. "It wants to put pressure on
other countries to also commit."
Under the accord, the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries plus Russia and other non-members will
curtail oil output by nearly 1.8 million bpd, initially for six
months starting Jan. 1.
Falih said Saudi output had fallen below 10 million bpd,
meaning his country had cut production by more than the 486,000
bpd that it pledged late last year under the producer pact.
Its deal commitment was a cut to 10.058 million bpd.
A source who monitors Saudi output and exports from outside
the country said indications so far pointed to average supply
for the month below Riyadh's OPEC target.
"I have very little doubt that supply to market will come in
for January just under 10 million barrels per day," he said.
"That's as good as it gets at this point in time."
Saudi Arabia said it exported 8.258 million bpd in November,
the most recent official figure. Crude oil export
data for January points to lower shipments.
A source at a company that tracks oil shipments said Saudi
crude exports had fallen by 150,000 bpd in the first eight days
of January from average December levels.
Data from Thomson Reuters Oil Research points to an even
larger drop. It estimates Saudi crude exports fell to 7.36
million bpd in the first three weeks of January, including
230,000 bpd of pipeline flows from Saudi Arabia to Bahrain.
That would be a sizeable drop from the estimate of 7.81
million bpd for all of December.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)