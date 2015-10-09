KUWAIT Oct 9 The lack of a clear leader or
"anchor" in the global oil market is fueling uncertainty and
leading to sharp swings in crude prices, but this uncertainty is
unlikely to continue for long, a senior Saudi oil adviser said.
The comments by Ibrahim al-Muhanna suggest that Saudi Arabia
and the rest of OPEC understand that they are unable to manage
the oil market alone for the time being, and would like to see
some kind of collective mechanism to reduce the current
instability in the market.
"In the current circumstances, the international oil market
could continue in an unstable situation, where there is a lot of
uncertainty with the lack of a market anchor," Muhanna, an
adviser to the Saudi oil minister, told a closed-door energy
event in Kuwait on Wednesday. His comments were released
publicly on Friday.
"In the end, this means the inability of investors to find a
suitable price in the market currently and in future," he said
in the speech. "This is an unnatural situation and it is
difficult to see it continuing."
Top oil exporter and OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia was the
driving force behind OPEC's landmark decision, at its meeting in
November 2014, not to cut oil output to support prices, and
instead seek to defend market share.
The decision, which is a shift from OPEC's traditional role
of reducing production to prop up prices, has along with a
supply glut helped trigger a sharp drop in crude prices
in the last year.
The message from Riyadh has been clear: the kingdom is no
longer willing to shoulder the burden of reducing production
alone and if others want better prices, they should take on
their share of output cuts.
Gulf oil sources see no sign of Saudi Arabia wavering in its
long-term strategy, particularly when other OPEC members such as
Iraq are raising production and Iran is gearing up to boost
exports by next year. Non-OPEC producers including Russia have
refused to cooperate with OPEC in cutting output.
Muhanna referred in his speech to the need for greater
international cooperation to reduce speculation and support a
healthy oil market, which "should not only be limited to OPEC
and other producing countries but also include the other main
energy consumers," he said.
Muhanna did not describe in detail how such a structure
would work or say how likely it was to be established.
He gave examples of organisations such as the International
Energy Agency and the International Energy Forum as attempts to
bring more transparency to the oil market but said more needs to
be done.
Muhanna said global demand for oil was expected to rise by
at least 1 million barrels per day every year, driven mainly by
economic growth in Asia, Africa and Latin America, and the
world's oil consumption would reach about 105 million bpd by
2025.
He also said the current persistent oil supply glut and
instability of prices "is a temporary situation that will not
last for long".
A U.S. Energy Information Administration report on Tuesday
predicted global oil demand for 2016 would rise by the fastest
rate in six years, suggesting the crude surplus that has pushed
prices down about 50 percent since June last year is easing
faster than expected.
OPEC's Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri said on Tuesday
that the oil exporter group should work together with producers
outside OPEC to tackle the oil surplus in the global market.
