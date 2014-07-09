(Adds background, changes dateline)
DUBAI, July 9 Saudi Arabia produced 9.780
million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in June, up from
9.705 million bpd in May, an industry source familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
The world's largest oil exporter and OPEC heavyweight
supplied 9.745 million bpd to the market, the source said.
Supply to the market may differ from production depending on the
movement of barrels in and out of storage.
The source did not give a reason for the rise in output, but
the kingdom typically increases production during the hot summer
months to meet a surge in electricity demand.
Demand for power generation oil in Saudi Arabia is usually
higher in June than in May, official data from recent years
shows.
OPEC's oil output has fallen in June from May's three-month
high, a Reuters survey found last month, as fighting in Iraq
closed its largest oil refinery and technical problems slowed
its southern exports.
Supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries has averaged 29.93 million bpd, down from 30.00
million bpd in May, according to the survey based on shipping
data and information from sources at oil companies, OPEC and
consultants.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Mark Potter)