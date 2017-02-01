(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 1 Saudi Arabia has been forced to
return to the role of swing producer in the oil market, despite
the country's insistence for three decades it would never play
the role again.
Saudi Arabia and its allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC) account for the majority of production cuts made so far
under the OPEC and non-OPEC accords reached in November and
December.
By cutting their own output deeply, Saudi Arabia and its
allies have masked the low level of compliance from the rest of
the organisation.
Outside OPEC, Russia has so far delivered only around a
third of its promised cut of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd),
according to sources.
Russia and other producers have always pledged to phase in
cuts, which are meant to be averaged over the first six months
of 2017.
Strictly speaking, OPEC and non-OPEC members have not yet
failed to honour their promises since they could reduce output
more steeply in the remainder of the compliance period.
But Saudi Arabia and its GCC allies have once again supplied
most of the upfront cutbacks, reducing their production by
enough to create a deficit in the market and draw down excess
crude inventories.
Adjusting production to bring about a desired balance
between supply and demand, or achieve a particular target price,
is the classic role of a swing producer.
Saudi Arabia has been forced back into the role, despite
insisting since the mid-1980s it would never assume the burden
again.
MARCH 1983
Saudi Arabia only officially played the role of swing
producer for a short period in the early 1980s, when it failed
to stem the oversupply of global oil markets and slide in
prices.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries began
setting an overall production target and allocating it among
members at its ministerial conference in March 1982.
The initial target for the group as a whole was set at 17.5
million bpd and Saudi Arabia's share was set at 7.150 million
bpd.
One year later, in March 1983, OPEC revised the allocation
system and Saudi Arabia formally assumed the role of swing
producer, varying its output to balance supply and demand.
Ministers agreed "to establish a ceiling for total OPEC
production of 17.5 million barrels per day, within which
individual member countries were allocated," according to the
communique issued afterwards.
"No quota is allocated to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which
will act as a swing producer to supply the balancing quantities
to meet market requirements" ("Communique by OPEC", New York
Times, March 1983).
Saudi Arabia had often acted as an informal swing producer,
but this was the first time the role had been formalised.
Saudi Arabia's role as a swing producer formally terminated
in 1984 when it opted instead for a quota of 4.35 million bpd,
though in practice it went on performing the swing producer role
until September 1985.
"I have a strong feeling that this will work out and that
OPEC will be in the driver's seat," Saudi oil minister Zaki
Yamani told a news conference after the March 1983 meeting.
But the following three years proved difficult for Saudi
Arabia as other OPEC members cheated on their quotas, rival
suppliers outside OPEC continued to raise their output, and oil
prices fell.
Saudi Arabia cut its output to balance the market and shore
up prices to no avail, and then switched to a netback pricing
system to recapture lost market share, sending prices tumbling
to $10 per barrel.
NEVER AGAIN
Yamani was sacked in October 1986 and replaced as Saudi oil
minister by Hisham Nazer, who ruled out any return to acting as
a swing producer ("Nazer rules out swing producer role for Saudi
Arabia", Middle East Economic Survey, Sep 1987).
"We will conscientiously support OPEC ... but we will not
appoint ourselves custodians of the policies of OPEC, nor will
we be willing to play the role of swing producer at all", Nazer
said in an interview in September 1987.
Nazer's successor as oil minister, Ali Naimi, was even
blunter:
"Saudi Arabia tried in the past to play the role of the
swing producer by reducing production to maintain a specific
price, but the result was unfavorable to the kingdom," he said
in an interview in March 1998.
"Despite the fact that its production fell from more than 10
million bpd in 1980 to less than 3 million bpd in 1985, prices
collapsed. As a result, the kingdom not only lost in terms of
prices but also lost its market share at that time."
"We have abandoned once and for all the role of swing
producer," Naimi said ("Saudi oil minister spells out kingdom's
views on current oil market", Middle East Economic Survey, March
1998).
NO ESCAPE
In practice, giving up the role of swing producer has proved
impossible, however much the country's policymakers loathe it.
In March 1999, Saudi Arabia was again taking the lead in
cutting production to shore up prices after the Asian financial
crisis.
Saudi Arabia and its GCC allies ended up providing most of
the production cuts that helped drain excess stocks and push
prices higher in 1999 and 2000.
"The only country that reduced production voluntarily,
according to the March agreement, is Saudi Arabia, with marginal
help from Kuwait and the UAE, while all other oil producing
countries were forced to reduce their production because of
technical, political, or natural factors," Anas Alhajji and
David Huettner wrote shortly afterwards ("OPEC and other
commodity cartels", 2000).
In the most recent round of cuts, agreed in November and
December 2016, Saudi Arabia and the GCC are again shouldering
the biggest share, despite spending months insisting this is
what they would not do again.
SAUDI BURDEN
The problem is that the role of swing producer is not one
that Saudi Arabia's policymakers have voluntarily accepted, but
one which has been thrust upon them.
Saudi Arabia is the only producer that exports enough and
has the centralised control to exercise some degree of market
power in the oil market.
Other major oil producing countries are net importers, or
their production is split among many small independent
companies, or is too small to have much influence on global
prices.
Saudi Arabia is the only country that has production
centralised in one company (Saudi Aramco) and exports enough to
have a major influence on global prices (7-8 million bpd).
Saudi Arabia is also a low cost producer which has the
operational flexibility to adjust its production up or down by
several million barrels per day.
Saudi Arabia is therefore the only country that can to some
extent choose a production target or a price target, though
importantly not both.
For structural reasons, Saudi Arabia is always the swing
producer in the crude oil market, whether it welcomes the role
or not.
PUNISHMENT
Saudi Arabia's operation as the swing producer in the oil
market was modelled in a series of workshops run by Shell more
than a quarter of a century ago ("Modelling the oil producers",
Morecroft and Heijden, 1990).
According to the workshop, which brought together experts
from across the oil industry together with systems modellers,
the swing producer can operate in two modes: "normal swing mode"
and "punitive mode".
In normal mode, the swing producer adjusts its output to
balance supply and demand and keep prices close to an intended
target.
"In punitive mode, the swing producer feels that his
production is inadequate - he is not getting a fair share of the
market or is receiving too little revenue - and so decides to
re-establish his position by punishing the other producers.
"In the model, the swing producer has a threshold below
which he is unwilling to allow market share to fall. When market
share falls below the threshold, the swing producer sets a new
and higher volume of production that floods the market and
quickly lowers the price.
"The switch to punitive mode can send a powerful price
signal to discipline the other producers, but is an act of last
resort because in this mode the swing producer has abandoned the
role of price regulator, essentially the market is no longer
managed".
The model describes Saudi Arabia's recent behaviour
reasonably well.
Between 2014 and the first half of 2016, the kingdom
operated in punitive mode, focusing on defending market share
and allowing prices to fall.
In the second half of 2016, however, the kingdom switched
back to swing mode, and is now adjusting production to achieve a
desired reduction in stock levels and firming prices.
(Editing by Mark Potter)