By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 14 "I cannot forecast to you the
action of Russia. It is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an
enigma," Winston Churchill told his listeners in a radio
broadcast in October 1939.
Much the same can be said about Saudi Arabia - one of the
most compulsively secretive countries in the world at the start
of the 21st century.
Almost nothing is known about how the kingdom's rulers reach
decisions on political and economic reform, foreign policy and
oil market strategy (or indeed about anything else).
Outsiders are strongly discouraged from enquiring into
matters of long-term policy and how decisions are made.
The kingdom's rulers have a communications strategy,
reaching out privately to friendly journalists, analysts and
other opinion formers.
But for the most part it is deployed to shut down discussion
and speculation they consider unhelpful rather than to convey or
explain the context for long-term policy and strategy decisions.
In almost 20 years of writing about oil markets and the
Middle East I have not come across anyone who could consistently
offer a deep insight into the government's policymaking.
MYTHS ABOUT OIL POLICY
In the absence of hard information, plenty of theories have
grown up around Saudi Arabia's strategy in the oil market, most
of which contain some truth but are often incomplete or
misleading.
The first myth is that there is a "grand bargain" in which
Saudi Arabia provides a secure, reliable and affordable oil
supply in exchange for a U.S. security guarantee.
This myth conveys an essential truth but does not help much
in understanding the complex relationship between the world's
largest oil exporter and its greatest military power.
Saudi Arabia and the United States have enjoyed a uniquely
close relationship ever since the kingdom chose to sign a
concession agreement with the Standard Oil Company of California
in 1933 and King Abd al-Aziz met President Franklin Roosevelt on
board on the U.S.S. Quincy in the Suez Canal in 1945 ("King
Faisal of Saudi Arabia: personality, faith and times" 2012).
U.S. petroleum engineers and geologists developed the
kingdom's oil industry throughout the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.
The United States has had a discreet military presence since
1946 and the two countries were close allies throughout the Cold
War in opposing the spread of communist influence through the
Middle East.
More recently, the two countries found common cause opposing
Iran's revolutionary government following the overthrow of the
shah and were allied throughout the Iran-Iraq war and both the
first and second Gulf Wars.
But the overall closeness of the relationship did not
prevent them ending up on opposite sides during the Six Day and
Yom Kippur wars, or the Saudis imposing an oil embargo on the
United States in 1973, and the kingdom has pursued a
contradictory line to the United States following the Arab
revolutions that erupted in 2011 ("The caravan goes on: how
Aramco and Saudi Arabia grew up together" 2013).
More generally, the close military and strategic links have
not translated into an agreement on oil prices and production:
it is emphatically not the case that pricing policy is the
result of discreet negotiations between Washington and Riyadh.
To their chagrin, a succession of U.S. presidents has discovered
the limits of their influence over the Saudis when it comes to
oil prices and production.
QUESTIONS ABOUT CAPACITY
Diplomats and even some economists often assert Saudi Arabia
upholds its part of the bargain, in part, by holding spare
production capacity with which to meet disruptions in oil
supplies from other producers. Only Saudi Arabia has the
financial capability and the foresight to invest in spare
capacity to help stabilise global oil prices.
The problem is that there is almost no evidence to support
this claim. Since the kingdom's exports peaked at almost 10
million barrels per day in 1980, most of the spare capacity has
been in the form of reduced output from older fields as new ones
have come onstream.
Most spare capacity appears to have been the result of past
errors in forecasting oil demand and efforts to increase the
amount of oil eventually recovered by lowering production rates
from ageing fields like Ghawar to sustain reservoir energy and
prevent water inundating the wells while bringing on new fields
like Manifa.
Nearly all of kingdom's reported spare capacity has followed
a downturn in prices and demand, notably during the 1980s and
1990s, which suggests that capacity is the result of planning
errors rather than deliberate policy.
There is no evidence that Saudi Arabia has deliberately
developed large new fields simply to allow them to left idle
"just in case" there is a supply interruption elsewhere in the
world.
RELUCTANT SWING PRODUCER
Saudi Arabia is often described as the oil market's "swing
producer", a role which senior policymakers are said to dislike
after the trauma of seeing exports shrivel from almost 10
million barrels per day in 1980 to less than 3 million in 1985.
But if Saudi Arabia once played that role, it does so now to
a much smaller extent, if at all.
According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy,
Saudi Arabia's share of world oil production has been remarkably
stable at around 12-13 percent and at about 30-35 percent of
OPEC output since the mid-1990s (link.reuters.com/sam23w).
Some observers have suggested Saudi Arabia has stepped in to
fill the supply gap left by sanctions on Iran and the turmoil
which has cut output from Libya, Sudan and Syria.
But Saudi exports have remained broadly stable since 2011,
and are essentially unchanged since 2003-4. U.S. shale oil, not
Saudi Arabia, has filled the supply gap (link.reuters.com/vam23w).
The kingdom is sometimes likened to a central bank managing
the global oil market, adding or withdrawing supplies to control
prices. But that vastly overstates the degree of influence, let
alone control, which the kingdom can really exercise over the
market.
In the short term, the Saudis, acting in concert with close
allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates or OPEC as a whole,
may exercise a mild restraining influence on price movements.
But there is no evidence that Saudi Arabia, or OPEC, has had
a decisive impact on medium and long-term price trends. The big
price movements of the last 30 years have all originated outside
the cartel ("OPEC: 25 years of prices and politics" 1988).
LIMITS OF OPEC'S INFLUENCE
OPEC members have never accounted for more than 50 percent
of world oil production (in 1973); in recent years that share
has been as low as 40 percent.
The big movements in prices have been the result of
production trends in countries outside OPEC, whether the
development of Alaskan, Russian, Chinese and North Sea oil in
the late 1970s and through the 1980s, or the shale revolution in
the United States since 2008.
"Unless it controlled the world's entire production, OPEC
could not possibly maintain the new status quo forever," one
historian wrote of the cartel's difficulties in the mid-1980s
("A century in oil: the Shell transport and trading company"
1997).
OPEC has never come anywhere near that degree of control
since the mid-1970s. It can slow the rate at which prices move
by adding or removing some barrels from the market, but there is
no evidence that Saudi Arabia or OPEC can choose the level of
prices or guide the market to a particular level and keep it
there.
The Saudis themselves seem aware of their limitations. In
the last two decades, pricing and production policy appear to
have been geared to maintaining market share rather than grander
strategic aims which are the stuff of international relations
specialists (such as bankrupting Iran and Russia, stifling the
U.S. shale revolution, or strengthening ties with the United
States).
REALISM ABOUT LOWER PRICES
The recent drop in Brent oil prices below $100 per barrel
has encouraged much speculation about whether Saudi Arabia would
respond by cutting production, either on its own or as part of a
wider package of agreed reductions within OPEC.
Saudi officials have tried to squash the rumours in a series
of meetings with customers and market analysts over the past
week, Reuters reported on Monday ("Privately, Saudis tell oil
market: get used to lower prices" Oct 13).
There is a widespread view Saudi Arabia might permit prices
to trade below $100 per barrel, and perhaps even below $90 or
$80, for an extended period to curb the amount of shale drilling
in the United States as well as investment in high cost
production outside OPEC such as deepwater off the coasts of
Africa and Latin America.
In practice, the kingdom has little choice but to follow
this course. Oil prices above $100 appear unsustainable because
they incentivise too much growth in shale production as well as
high-cost offshore drilling, and because they are encouraging
too much conservation, efficiency and substitution.
If Saudi Arabia, with or without OPEC support, cut its own
output in a bid to keep prices high, it would be buying a
temporary reprieve on prices but only at the expense of market
share. With the shale boom continuing, and demand stagnant, any
reprieve could only be temporary. In a few months or a year,
Saudi Arabia and OPEC would need to cut again, and again.
Ultimately, Saudi Arabia and OPEC would end up with a
combination of lower market share and lower prices, the worst of
all outcomes, just as they did in 1985. The best strategy for
the Saudis, indeed the only effective one, is to allow prices to
fall until the market rebalances naturally, with slower growth
in shale and bigger increases in demand.
Allowing prices to fall is not a matter of choice but
necessity. If the Saudis, and OPEC, choose to trim their output
slightly in the months ahead, it would be an attempt to smooth
the process of adjustment, not arrest it.