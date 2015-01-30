* New Saudi king keeps Naimi in job as oil minister
* Veteran has seen three previous price crashes
* Has been influential in shaping OPEC decisions
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, Jan 30 The new Saudi king's decision to
keep Ali al-Naimi in his job as oil minister signalled to energy
markets that the world's top crude exporter would not flinch
from its policy of refusing to cut output as it fiercely guards
market share.
Naimi convinced fellow OPEC members to pursue such a
strategy, regardless of how far oil prices might fall. He was
determined not to cede ground to producers outside the group
such as Russia and U.S. shale drillers.
When reshuffling his cabinet on Thursday, King Salman - just
days into his role as ruler - would have found it difficult to
find more experienced hands to guide the kingdom's oil sector
through these turbulent times.
After all, 79-year-old Naimi has seen at least three price
crashes during his two decades as oil minister.
"You can't beat experience, and Ali al-Naimi has loads of
it. He earned his wings in the 70s and 80s at Aramco and has now
gone through three iterations of a crude price cycle: early
1980s, late 1990s, and the current one," said Yasser Elguindi
from economic consultants Medley Global Advisors.
That experience - and the respect it commands
internationally - could be crucial to convince those OPEC states
without pockets and reserves as deep as Saudi Arabia to hold the
line in the current crisis.
"Is it reasonable for a highly efficient producer to reduce
output, while the producer of poor efficiency continues to
produce? That is crooked logic," Naimi told the Middle East
Economic Survey in December.
"If I reduce, what will happen to my market share? The price
will go up and the Russians, the Brazilians, U.S. shale oil
producers will take my share."
But since November's OPEC decision not to reduce output,
some members have privately questioned whether this was the
right approach.
Oil prices - down by more than half since June - have
collapsed more than $20 a barrel since November's meeting to
depths unexpected even by core Gulf OPEC producers who had led
the decision despite a call for a cut by others.
Outside OPEC, the oil minister of Oman, a Gulf Arab crude
exporter, said the decision was creating volatility in the
market without benefiting oil producers.
SURVIVOR
Energy investors have been closely watching for signs of
continuity - or otherwise - of oil policy in Saudi Arabia, which
has reacted in different ways to price collapses in the past.
The kingdom slashed its own output from over 10 million
barrels per day (bpd) in 1980 to less than 2.5 million bpd in
1985, in a failed attempt to arrest a price slide which
eventually removed Oil Minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani from office.
Naimi has already survived more than one price crash by
acting decisively.
In the late 1990s OPEC, under his de facto leadership,
agreed to a supply increase as Asia went into economic
collapse. He is then credited with orchestrating a rescue from
the subsequent price crash by also bringing non-OPEC producers
to the table for production cuts and then for recruiting their
support again in late 2001.
In 2008, when oil prices crashed to the low $30s, Naimi led
the way as OPEC implemented its biggest-ever supply cut.
Faced with the latest crisis, while the tactics are
different, few analysts expect Naimi to deviate from the policy
he and his country have committed to.
The main tenets of Saudi oil policy, including maintaining
the ability to stabilise markets via an expensive spare capacity
cushion and a reluctance to interfere in the market for
political reasons, are set by the top members of the ruling Al
Saud family.
But Naimi has been granted wide scope to interpret and
implement policy in the way he thinks best.
Having joined state oil firm Saudi Aramco at the age of 12
as an office boy, he eventually became CEO. He was named oil
minister in 1995 and is now one of the country's highest ranking
non-royals, a technocrat who commands respect for his market
knowledge and for avoiding politics, driving OPEC policy along
business lines.
Some people familiar with Naimi have said that he has
considered retiring for years.
But that is unlikely to happen until there are at least some
signs of market recovery, said Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix
consultancy.
"If Naimi goes I would think that he prefers to go after
there is some order put back into OPEC."
