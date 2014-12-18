* Naimi met Russian, Mexican oil officials last month
* Said OPEC overtures on output cooperation did not succeed
* Saudi Oil Minister Naimi says oil price drop temporary
(Adds quotes, details, background)
By Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, Dec 18 Saudi Arabia's powerful oil
minister said on Thursday that OPEC could not cut output without
the support of other big producers and attempts to get them on
board had not worked.
Ali al-Naimi said it was impossible for OPEC to cut alone to
reverse the oil price slump -- which he called temporary -- when
others were pumping more, saying that could lead to losing
market share and with no guarantee of supporting prices.
Officials and executives from non-OPEC Russia and Mexico
travelled to Vienna last month ahead of OPEC's meeting, with
some in the group hoping they would cooperate in output cuts.
Naimi has stayed tightlipped, saying only he had no
expectations after meeting them in a Vienna hotel, and that he
had not initiated it. OPEC decided not to cut at its meeting.
On Thursday, Naimi told Saudi state news agency SPA that
OPEC sought last month, as on past occasions, cooperation from
other non-OPEC oil producers but "those efforts were not
successful."
Russia has said it would not cut production even if oil
prices fell below $60 per barrel - far below some $100 a barrel
it needs to balance its budget.
Brent edged up slightly to near $63 a barrel on
Thursday - but was still over 40 percent down from this year's
peaks in June.
"OPEC's quota as well as Saudi Arabia's in the global oil
market has not changed for several years, which is at the level
of 30 million barrels per day for OPEC, out of that around 9.6
million bpd is the kingdom's, while the production of others
from outside OPEC is continuously rising," Naimi told SPA.
"In a situation like this, it is difficult, if not
impossible, for the kingdom or for OPEC to take any action that
would reduce its market share and increase the shares of others,
at a time when it is difficult to control prices," he said.
"We would lose on both market share and price."
Before the Vienna meeting last month, there were hints that
Russia could cut output or exports if OPEC did the same.
But the message from Moscow after the meeting was that the
world's second largest oil exporter, after Saudi Arabia, will
maintain its output levels even if there was no guarantee prices
would not go much lower.
Moscow's relations with OPEC were soured by its pledge to
cut output in tandem with the group in the early 2000s. Russia
failed to follow through, and raised exports instead.
PRICE SLIDE 'TEMPORARY'
Naimi also reiterated his rejection of any linking of the
kingdom's oil policy with political motives.
"There are wrong information and analyses that are
circulated from time to time, like linking oil decisions with
political motives. These wrong analyses will be exposed for
sure, which would help to bring back balance to the market," he
said.
The shift in Saudi policy to leaving the market to stabilise
itself has unleashed a flurry of conspiracy theories, ranging
from the Saudis seeking to curtail the U.S. oil boom, to Riyadh
looking to undermine Iran and Russia due to their support of
Saudi's arch-enemy, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Naimi said the fall in oil prices was temporary.
"I am optimistic about the future. What we are facing now
and what the world is facing is a temporary situation and will
pass," he told SPA.
"The global economy, especially the emerging economies will
return to sustainable growth, and therefore the demand for oil
will also grow," he said.
He also warned against the "negative role of speculators" in
the oil market, causing the sharp price volatility. He said the
kingdom had a strong economy and huge financial reserves that
make it able to weather the oil price volatility.
(Editing by William Hardy)