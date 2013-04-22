* Expected Asian demand growth looks less certain
* UAE also seen keeping output steady
* Qatar says second quarter weakness normal
DUBAI, April 22 OPEC heavyweight Saudi Arabia is
expected to keep oil output steady throughout the second quarter
as more high pace demand in Asia, its biggest oil export market,
has yet to materialise.
At the start of this month, the world's top exporter was
poised to raise oil supply to meet higher requirements in Asia.
With Europe mired in debt and the United States using more of
its own oil, Asia is the primary target for producers in the
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
But three weeks on and the outlook for growth in top energy
consumer China and elsewhere looks decidedly uncertain, Europe's
recession has deepened and Brent crude has lost 10 percent of
its value to trade below $100 a barrel.
Sources familiar with Saudi oil policy said demand for crude
from outside the kingdom was expected to remain flat through
June, although it could burn more crude domestically to cover an
increase in power generation.
"Loadings of Saudi crude for April and May look fairly flat
versus March, so we expect little, if any, change in Saudi
supply through May," said a major buyer of Saudi crude.
Neighbouring Gulf producer the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
was also keeping production steady.
"It will produce roughly the same in the second quarter,"
UAE OPEC Governor Ali al-Yabhouni told reporters on Monday.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC's leading producer and holder of the
world's only significant spare capacity, cut output by around
700,000 bpd over the last two months of 2012, helping drive an
oil rally from early December to February.
Saudi production so far this year has stabilised at around
9.1 million barrels per day (bpd).
Riyadh has long insisted that it adjusts oil supply to
accommodate its customers and not to drive the price. Saudi Oil
Minister Ali al-Naimi said last month that crude around $100 was
"reasonable" for consumers and producers alike.
But Gulf OPEC producers are likely to take a different view
of an $85-$90 Brent price, which delegates say could prompt
discussion of a cut in OPEC's official 30 million bpd supply
target.
The price slide has prompted price hawks Iran and Venezuela
to suggest the idea of an emergency meeting of the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries before the next scheduled
gathering on May 31.
The idea got little traction from the group's members across
the Gulf. For now, Gulf Arab OPEC producers, led by Saudi
Arabia, say they are likely to keep production steady throughout
this year.
The 12-member group is pumping roughly 30.5 million bpd.
"We believe that the situation will stabilise," Qatar's
energy minister Mohammed al-Sada told reporters on Sunday.
"Usually the second quarter of every year we see less
demand, but in the third quarter we see stronger demand and this
is what we expect. The (current) situation in the market does
not call for any panic."
(Reporting by Amena Bakr, Reem Shamseddine, Humeyra Pamuk and
Peg Mackey, editing by William Hardy)