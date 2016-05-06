(Repeats Thursday item)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, May 5 As OPEC officials gathered
this week to formulate a long-term strategy, few in the room
expected the discussions would end without a clash. But even the
most jaded delegates got more than they had bargained with.
"OPEC is dead," declared one frustrated official, according
to two sources who were present or briefed about the Vienna
meeting.
This was far from the first time that OPEC's demise has been
proclaimed in its 56-year history, and the oil exporters' group
itself may yet enjoy a long life in the era of cheap crude.
Saudi Arabia, OPEC's most powerful member, still maintains
that collective action by all producers is the best solution for
an oil market that has dived since mid-2014.
But events at Monday's meeting of OPEC governors suggest
that if Saudi Arabia gets its way, then one of the group's
central strategies - of managing global oil prices by regulating
supply - will indeed go to the grave.
In a major shift in thinking, Riyadh now believes that
targetting prices has become pointless as the weak global market
reflects structural changes rather than any temporary trend,
according to sources familiar with its views.
OPEC is already split over how to respond to cheap oil. Last
month tensions between Saudi Arabia and its arch-rival Iran
ruined the first deal in 15 years to freeze crude output and
help to lift global prices.
These resurfaced at the long-term strategy meeting of the
OPEC governors, officials who report to their countries' oil
ministers.
According to the sources, it was a delegate from a
non-Gulf Arab country who pronounced OPEC dead in remarks
directed at the Saudi representative as they argued over
whether the group should keep targeting prices.
Iran, represented by its governor Hossein Kazempour
Ardebili, has been arguing that this is precisely what OPEC was
created for and hence "effective production management" should
be one of its top long-term goals.
But Saudi governor Mohammed al-Madi said he believed the
world has changed so much in the past few years that it has
become a futile exercise to try to do so, sources say.
"OPEC should recognise the fact that the market has gone
through a structural change, as is evident by the market
becoming more competitive rather than monopolistic," al-Madi
told his counterparts inside the meeting, according to sources
familiar with the discussions.
"The market has evolved since the 2010-2014 period of high
prices and the challenge for OPEC now, as well as for non-OPEC
(producers), is to come to grips with recent market
developments," al-Madi said, according to the sources.
ORCHESTRATION
For decades Saudi Arabia had a preferred oil price target
and if it didn't like the prevailing market level, it would try
to orchestrate a production cut or increase in OPEC. It would
contribute the lion's share of the adjustment and forgive
smaller and poorer members if they failed to comply with the
group's agreement.
Back in 2008, the late King Abdullah named $75 a barrel as
the kingdom's "fair" oil price, most likely after consultations
with the long-serving oil minister Ali al-Naimi.
When the Saudis orchestrated the last output cut in 2008 -
to support prices during the global economic crisis - oil jumped
fairly quickly back above $100 from below $40. Later Riyadh
again made known its price preference on a few occasions but in
recent years it has effectively stopped sending any signals.
This follows the fundamental changes on oil markets. In the
past five years, the development of unconventional oil
production from U.S. shale deposits and other sources such as
Canadian oil sands has made redundant the idea that crude is a
scarce and finite resource. Russia, which is not an OPEC member,
has also contributed to the ample global supply.
"NO FREE RIDERS"
Dispensing with price targets represents a massive change in
Saudi thinking. This is now being driven largely by 31-year-old
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who took over as the
ultimate decision maker of the country's energy and economic
policies last year.
When oil was viewed as scarce, the kingdom thought it had to
maximise its long-term revenues even if that meant pumping fewer
barrels and yielding market share to rival producers, according
to several sources familiar with the Saudi thinking.
With the importance of oil declining, Riyadh has decided it
is wiser to prioritise market share, the sources say. It
believes it will be better off producing more at today's low
prices than reducing output, only to sell the oil for even less
in the future as global demand ebbs.
On top of this, Riyadh has pressing short-term needs
including tackling a budget deficit which hit 367 billion riyals
($97.9 billion) or 15 percent of gross domestic product in
2015.
"The oil industry is, relatively speaking, not a growth
industry any more," said one of the sources familiar with the
Saudi views inside the OPEC governors' meeting.
In the past, low oil prices used to push global demand much
higher but today's rising efficiency of motor vehicles, new
technology and environmental policies have put a lid on growth.
Despite record low prices in the past year, demand is not
expected to grow by more than 1 million barrels per day in 2016,
just one percent of global demand.
One thing is guaranteed: the kingdom will not go back to the
old pattern of cutting output any time soon to support prices
for the benefit of all producers, Saudi sources say.
"The bottom line is that there will be no free riders any
more," al-Madi said at Monday's meeting. "Some OPEC members
should 'walk the talk' first," he told his colleagues.
Even Riyadh's rivals doubt it will perform any U-turn.
"Saudi Arabia doesn't give a damn about OPEC any more. They are
after U.S. shale, Canadian oil sands and Russia," a non-Gulf
OPEC source said.
