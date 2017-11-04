Saudi's Falih calls for more work to cut global oil inventory

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian oil minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday that more work was needed to reduce global oil inventories.

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih speaks during the opening of Baghdad International Exhibition, Baghdad, Iraq October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily/Files

“There is a general satisfaction with the strategy of 24 countries that signed a declaration of cooperation”, he said after a meeting attended by his Russian, Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts.

Russia and Saudi Arabia are leading a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to cut global oil production, with the aim of propping up oil prices.

“Everybody recognises that (the) job is not done yet by any means, we still have significant amount of work to do to bring inventories down. Mission is not yet complete, more needs to be done,” he added.

He said members of the global pact he had spoken with have expressed the same views.

“This is the same sentiment I’ve heard yesterday from (Kazakh) President (Nursultan) Nazarbayev, this is the same sentiment I’ve heard from all the oil producing members of the Asia energy ministers’ round table”, he said.

Officials from Malaysia, Ecuador, Nigeria and Libya have had also given him similar feedback, Falih said.

“All committed to working with other producers and supporting the agreement”, the Saudi oil minister added.