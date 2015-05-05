(Adds analysts)
LONDON, May 5 Saudi Arabia kept June prices for
its benchmark Arab Light crude unchanged for Asian buyers,
looking to defend market share amid stiff competition, while
raising prices for Europe to reflect a price rally in rival
grades in recent weeks.
OPEC's top producer has been pumping near record levels of
around or over 10 million barrels per day in a fight for market
share that began as prices plummeted in the second half of last
year on a global supply glut.
But the kingdom is approaching the peak of domestic oil use
due to summer electricity demand. It needs to balance its own
needs with those of customers across the globe who might ask for
too much if it was priced too cheaply versus rival grades
Olivier Jakob from Petromatrix consultancy said Saudi prices
for Asia were still very "accommodative for that destination" -
probably the most important for Saudi Arabia as most of the
future demand growth is set to come from China and India.
Traders had also expected Saudi prices for Asia to stay
unchanged after two straight months of increases, when robust
refining margins supported demand there.
"While Saudi Arabia has hiked adjustments for the last two
months in a row, overall differentials vs. Dubai are still low
in a historical comparison and buying interest remains high,"
JBC Energy said in a note.
State oil firm Saudi Aramco also kept prices for the United
States broadly unchanged while most of the increases came in
Europe.
"Europe has recently been a two-tier market with light/sweet
grades under pressure due to the push from West Africa while
heavier sour crude have been well supported by strong
Urals. The OSPs are reflecting that," said Jakob.
Russia's Urals has rallied in recent weeks due to relatively
short supply while light grades such as Azeri Light have
plummeted due to strong competition with Nigerian oil.
JBC Energy said it expected Saudi domestic demand to surge
to 750,000 barrel per day in June, up around 450,000 bpd from
the start of the year due to the peak summer cooling demand.
"It is also possible that the kingdom's crude intake levels
will surge on account of the new refineries, although we would
expect less efficient refiners to run a little lower in order to
keep overall crude export levels steady," it said.
JBC said that despite record high production Saudi Aramco
had to somewhat limit strong buying appetite during its own peak
domestic oil burning season.
That could be achieved by either through less attractive
selling prices or by invoking operational tolerance rules -
which means not allocating maximum quotes to term buyers.
Aramco has kept its June official selling price (OSP) for
Arab Light grade to Asia unchanged at minus $0.60 a barrel to
the Oman/Dubai average, it said on Tuesday.
The company raised its Arab Light OSP to Northwest Europe by
130 cents for June from the previous month at a discount of
$2.65 a barrel to the Brent Weighted Average (BWAVE).
The Arab Light OSP to the United States was set at a premium
of $1.55 a barrel to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI) for June,
up 20 cents from the previous month.
The tables below show the full FOB prices for June in U.S.
dollars. Saudi term crude supplies to the United States are
priced as a differential to the Argus Sour Crude Index (ASCI).
United States
JUNE MAY CHANGE
EXTRA LIGHT +3.05 +3.05 0.00
LIGHT +1.55 +1.35 +0.20
MEDIUM -0.05 -0.15 +0.10
HEAVY -0.55 -0.75 +0.20
Prices at Ras Tanura destined for Northwest Europe are set
against Brent crude weighted average
(BWAVE):
NW EUROPE
JUNE MAY CHANGE
EXTRA LIGHT -0.95 -2.05 +1.10
LIGHT -2.65 -3.95 +1.30
MEDIUM -4.20 -5.45 +1.25
HEAVY -6.40 -7.80 +1.40
Saudi term crude supplies to Asia are priced as a differential
to the Oman/Dubai average:
ASIA
JUNE MAY CHANGE
SUPER LIGHT +1.70 +2.10 -0.40
EXTRA LIGHT +0.70 +0.80 -0.10
LIGHT -0.60 -0.60 0.00
MEDIUM -1.80 -2.00 +0.20
HEAVY -3.75 -4.15 +0.40
Prices at Ras Tanura for Saudi oil destined for the
Mediterranean are set against the BWAVE:
MEDITERRANEAN
JUNE MAY CHANGE
EXTRA LIGHT -0.70 -1.40 +0.70
LIGHT -2.40 -3.20 +0.80
MEDIUM -3.85 -4.50 +0.65
HEAVY -5.65 -6.25 +0.60
