JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Nov 4 Saudi Arabia should
set up a sovereign wealth fund to protect itself from sliding
oil prices by earning higher returns from its foreign reserves,
Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal said on Tuesday.
Brent crude oil futures sank more than $2 a barrel
on Tuesday to a four-year low of $82.32, a day after Saudi
Arabia cut its official selling prices to the United States.
Prince Alwaleed publicly urged the government last month to
do more to protect the economy of the world's top oil exporter
from the slide, and on Tuesday he recommended that officials put
most of the kingdom's official savings in a new fund.
"The budget of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia depends 90
percent on oil ... I've already said that this is a huge
mistake," said the prince, who is one of the kingdom's most
prominent businessmen and international investors.
"And I have said before that if the situation remains the
same then we could face a deficit in 2015 and have to use the
reserves, which is something unfavourable."
Saudi Arabia should therefore set up a sovereign fund
similar to those of Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Norway that
could earn 5 or 10 percent a year, Prince Alwaleed told
reporters.
The annual earnings of the fund would cover a large part of
the budget deficits which the government may now run because of
cheaper oil, he said. The International Monetary Fund has
estimated Saudi Arabia would need an average oil price of $91 a
barrel in 2015 to balance its state budget.
"What I'm asking for now in this open forum is to have an
active sovereign wealth fund, and to put in it all the excess
foreign exchange that you have, all the money you have..."
Prince Alwaleed said.
"Clearly the income from our sovereign wealth fund would not
cover all our budget, but at least should cover a good size of
it."
The Saudi central bank has built up immense foreign reserves
over the past several years of high oil prices; net foreign
assets totalled 2.76 trillion riyals ($736 billion) in
September, up 6 percent from a year earlier.
Economists believe the government could draw down the
reserves to keep spending at high levels for many years if
necessary, and its low debt means it could easily borrow from
the markets. So Saudi Arabia does not face any immediate crisis
due to the oil price slide.
But the remarks by Prince Alwaleed, who does not have
high-level responsibility for economic policymaking in the
kingdom, appear to reflect concern among some Saudis about the
impact of any long-term decline in oil.
In contrast to its Gulf neighbours, Saudi Arabia does not
invest its oil surpluses aggressively in foreign markets; the
Saudi central bank is believed to have placed over half of its
foreign reserves in low-risk, low-return U.S. dollar assets such
as U.S. Treasury bonds and bank accounts.
In June this year, the country's influential Shura council
advisory body discussed a proposal to establish a sovereign
wealth fund, but no decision was reached.
Prince Alwaleed, owner of international investment firm
Kingdom Holding, was visiting Jeddah to view one of
the fruits of Saudi Arabia's oil-fuelled economic boom -- his
Kingdom Tower project.
The tower, now under construction, is projected to cost 4.6
billion riyals and be the world's tallest skyscraper at over
1,000 metres (3,280 feet).
It is scheduled to be completed in 2018, featuring 170
stories that will include offices, luxury apartments and a
five-star Four Seasons Hotel with 200 rooms.
