* Saudi becoming refining powerhouse with new plants
* With excess volumes, Riyadh seeks foothold in global
market
* Saudi refining production set to outpace crude output-
analysts
By Rania El Gamal and Reem Shamseddine
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov 4 Saudi Arabia's
tighter grip on the oil market from the desert derrick to the
petrol pump, thanks to two new refineries, is redefining its
role as a crude exporter and OPEC kingpin.
The two state-of-the-art plants will give it 800,000 barrels
per day in refining capacity online in 2015, part of an
ambitious downstream drive which will see its refining capacity
rise to 8 million bpd in a decade.
While a lot of that will target its rapidly growing economy
with the majority likely to be consumed domestically after 15-20
years, for now Riyadh is to become a major exporter of refined
oil products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.
"There is clearly a rebalancing in the kingdom as it is
becoming a bigger player in the downstream. While Saudi may lose
on crude exports, it will be gaining as product exports rise in
the coming years," said Yasser Elguindi of Medley Advisors.
"So you are giving with the right hand even if you are
taking away with left."
Crude exports from the OPEC heavyweight have been sliding in
recent months to their lowest levels in almost three years.
State run Saudi Aramco and its subsidiaries own, or have
equity interest in, domestic and international refineries with a
total worldwide refining capacity of 4.9 million bpd, of which
its equity share is 2.6 million bpd, making it the world's
sixth-largest refiner.
In the kingdom a 400,000-bpd refinery, known as SATORP, in
Jubail, reached full capacity in mid 2014 and another 400,000
bpd plant, the Yasref refinery in Yanbu, started trial runs in
September with the first gasoil export cargo seen in December.
Aramco's CEO Khaled al-Falih said in May the company's
downstream investments would exceed $100 billion over the next
decade as high growth markets of the Far East and the Middle
East "will make us one of the largest downstream players on the
planet by volume."
The company has set up offices in Europe and Singapore to
sell more oil products, industry trading sources say.
It has been exporting hundreds of thousands of tonnes of
product monthly to Europe and Asia and snapped up spot deals
through its trading arm to supply jet fuel to the United Arab
Emirates, and gasoline to Kuwait and Bahrain this year, the
sources said.
"One thing I think is very sure you are going to see in the
next 3-5 years is going to be a shift in Saudi exports away from
crude and towards products," Bob McNally, a White House adviser
to former President George W. Bush and now president of the
Rapidan Group energy consultancy, said after a recent trip to
Saudi Arabia.
OPEC ROLE
Aramco Trading was set up in 2012 to trade and sell products
directly to refiners. Other national oil companies, including
China's Sinopec and CNPC, have significantly increased their
trading arms too.
Traders are keeping an eye on Aramco as it starts direct
sales of gasoil cargoes in Europe, reducing the role of middle
men traders. Privately traders say if more companies followed
Aramco's model it could squeeze them out of their niche markets.
"They are very active. They have a lot of volumes of gasoil,
they are going to target end users, European customers and they
will be moving cargoes that way. We have also seen them moving
jet fuel this year," said one Gulf-based trader.
Saudi exported 6.663 million barrels of crude per day in
August, down from 6.989 million bpd in July, according to the
latest official data reported by the Joint Organisations Data
Initiative (JODI). The August crude export figures were the
lowest since March 2011.
At the same time, products exports in August were at record
high at 1.023 million bpd, the highest since at least 2002, the
start of JODI's records. That was up from 707,000 bpd a month
earlier and compared to 621,000 bpd in August 2013.
That would take total oil exports from Saudi in August to
7.686 million bpd, close to its crude export levels last year.
The forecast shift to products exports could weaken its hand
in the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Countries
(OPEC), some analysts say.
"By 2018-19 Saudi Arabia will be producing two thirds
product and one third crude. That will have great implication
for OPEC," Fereidun Fesharaki, chairman of energy consultant
FGE, said on the sidelines of the Oil and Money conference in
London.
"You can't be the king of crude if you're not the number one
exporter."
(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore and
Ron Bousso in London, editing by William Hardy)