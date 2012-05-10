* Saudi opens new oil products trading company
* Aramco Trading to move 1.5 million bpd
* Deals in physical oil, paper and derivatives trading
By Peg Mackey
LONDON, May 10 Saudi Arabia, the world's largest
oil exporter, has long been a dominant force in the oil market -
but has never been an oil trader.
That's changing now as Riyadh seeks to capitalise on its
refining strength and run its own oil trading book - buying and
selling gasoline, gas oil and other fuel to balance the needs of
its expanding system, and to turn a profit.
A new Saudi state-owned company, Aramco Trading, is even
venturing into derivatives such as futures and paper trading, a
significant cultural change given Riyadh's deeply conservative
business culture.
"We are shifting our mindset from that of a giant oil
exporter to focus on adding value to products by trading,"
Aramco Trading chief executive Said al Hadrami told an energy
conference in Bahrain this week.
The Saudi trading operation is a natural complement to
Riyadh's ambitious downstream drive to double its refining
capacity to 8 million barrels per day (bpd) in a decade.
The kingdom's extra refined oil product output will give it
enough volume to trade on the world's spot market and optimise
profits.
"We think that surplus refining capacity produces a lot of
opportunities," said Hadrami.
At a time when the West's commercial oil majors are turning
their back on refining operations, state oil company Saudi
Aramco is seeking to become the world's largest
integrated energy company - handling every stage of the supply
chain from well to forecourt.
Its downstream push includes an extra 1.2 million bpd of
domestic refining capacity that is due online by 2017 to help
cover rocketing consumption in the kingdom.
Saudi domestic demand rose by more than 5 percent a year
from 2003-2010 to an average of 2.4 million bpd in 2010.
"LOGICAL STEP"
"Aramco products trading makes a lot of sense for a company
that is evolving multi-million barrels of refining capacity
across the world and needs to participate in the commercial as
well as the production side of the sector," said a senior Saudi
oil executive.
Aramco Trading, as cautious as its parent, will take things
slowly at the start.
"The first priority will be to balance the kingdom's supply
and demand requirements - selling excess naphtha and fuel oil
and buying in gasoline and gas oil," said an industry source
familiar with the company's strategy.
"But Aramco Trading is also looking to hedge its business."
Based in the Aramco complex in Dhahran, eastern Saudi
Arabia, an 80-strong team includes risk management specialists
lured from top Western trading houses. It is an independent
outfit with its own payroll and accounts, Aramco officials say.
"We lined up the best in-house talent and hired selectively
outside," said Hadrami, a graduate of King Fahd University of
Petroleum and Minerals and the Harvard Business School.
After opening for business in January, the Saudi trading arm
is already handling over 500,000 bpd in refined products,
condensate and sulphur. It will soon treble that volume to 1.5
million bpd.
Dealing in crude oil, however, is off limits for now.
"It is not in our mandate," said Hadrami. "It is too large a
position."
Aramco Trading's official remit at this stage is to handle
products from Saudi Aramco's domestic and international
refineries. It is, however, doing some deals with third parties.
Market analysts see Aramco's move into oil products trading
as a sensible evolution, given its strategic position.
"Saudi Aramco is moving up the value chain," said Olivier
Jacob, MD of consultancy Petromatrix in Zug, Switzerland.
"It is a logical step to move into oil products trading if
you are building refining capacity and have the possibility of
surplus production."
(Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Christopher Johnson;
editing by Richard Mably)