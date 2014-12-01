(Adds quotes, details)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Dec 1 Saudi Arabia said on
Monday that its oil policy was based on economic principles, as
speculation continued to swirl after last week's OPEC meeting of
political motives aimed at other producers.
"The cabinet stressed that the kingdom's oil policy is
emanating from economic fundamentals, to achieve the economic
interests of the kingdom on the short and long term, and the
interests of producers and consumers," the Saudi cabinet said in
a statement on Monday according to state news agency SPA.
Riyadh, along with its Gulf OPEC allies, resisted any OPEC
output cut at the group's meeting, to maintain the exporting
group market share in a battle with non-OPEC and North American
producers.
Brent crude oil fell on Monday to a five-year low
below $68 as investors looked for a price floor after the OPEC
decision not to cut production. A boom in shale oil production
and weaker growth in China and Europe have sent prices down by
over a third since June.
Despite the steep fall since last week, the Saudi cabinet
"expressed satisfaction" with the OPEC decision, which it said
"reflects the cohesion of the organisation and unity, and
foresight, which is something that is of particular importance
for the kingdom," SPA reported.
On Sunday, Iran's oil minister was cited as saying that
OPEC's decision is not beneficial to all members, but Iran has
refrained from protesting to maintain group solidarity.
Gulf oil producers are ready to ride out the weak oil prices
that have hurt the likes of Venezuela and Iran - OPEC members
which face big budget pressures, but cannot afford to make
output cuts themselves.
The Saudi cabinet also called for cooperation against market
speculators and said that "cooperation of the producers from
within and outside the organisation is a shared responsibility
to achieve stability."
