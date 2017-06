TOKYO May 8 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia will satisfy its customers needs whatever they are, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Tuesday.

Naimi, on a visit to Tokyo, was asked if Saudi Arabia has increased its oil supply to Japan. He told reporters: "You have to ask the Japanese."

He added, "We will always satisfy our customers requests, whatever the request is." (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)