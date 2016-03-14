(Adds Kuwait, UAE Feb output)
By Rania El Gamal
March 14 Saudi Arabia kept its crude oil
production steady in February, pumping 10.22 million barrels per
day (bpd), an industry source told Reuters on Monday, after the
top oil exporter struck a preliminary deal with other producers
to freeze output.
OPEC leader Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC member Russia, the
world's two largest oil exporters, along with Qatar and
Venezuela said last month they would freeze output at January
levels to prop up prices if other oil-producing nations agreed
to join the first global oil pact in 15 years.
Saudi Arabia produced 10.23 million bpd of crude in January,
close to a record high. Crude supplied to the
market in February was around 10.4 million bpd, the source said.
"It is an indication that demand is still growing strongly.
There is no sign of weakening demand growth," the source said.
Supply to the market, domestically and for export, may
differ from production depending on the movement of oil in and
out of storage.
Kuwait produced 3 million bpd of oil in February, unchanged
from January, while the United Arab Emirates pumped 2.78 million
bpd, separate industry sources said.
In January, the UAE's output was 3.13 million bpd, according
to data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries.
Gulf OPEC members Kuwait and the UAE said they welcomed the
deal to freeze output and would commit to it if other major
producers took part.
But OPEC's third-largest producer, Iran, plans to raise
production after international sanctions against the country
were lifted in January and has called the deal laughable.
Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said Tehran would join
discussions between other producers about freezing oil
production after its own output reached 4 million bpd, ISNA news
agency reported on Sunday.
The issue is set to be discussed when Russian Energy
Minister Alexander Novak meets Zanganeh. Novak is visiting
Tehran on Monday, RIA news agency reported, citing the Russian
embassy in Iran.
