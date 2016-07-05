By Reem Shamseddine
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, July 5 Saudi
petrochemicals producers are looking for mergers and
acquisitions to secure scale and raw materials as part of an
efficiency drive to adjust their businesses to lower oil prices.
The industry has developed substantially since the 1970s,
fuelled by cheap gas feedstock provided by the Saudi government.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the kingdom's
biggest petchems firm, is the world's fourth-largest by sales
behind German BASF and Bayer and U.S. Dow Chemical.
But a government decision in December to raise feedstock
prices, has forced petchem firms to reconsider their business
models, already hit by lower product prices due to cheap crude.
Saudi companies have already invested abroad with SABIC
signing a coal to chemicals project in China. Another reaction
has been consideration of potential mergers and acquisitions.
"We made a commitment at SABIC to improve our efficiency to
absorb the additional cost for the feedstock and we will do
that, but we still look for any other options that can position
SABIC competitively for investment through acquisitions," the
company's acting CEO Yousef al-Benyan, told Reuters.
The acquisitions route could create a number of benefits,
including increased scale for businesses to drive efficiencies,
sourcing raw materials, and expanding into new product ranges.
Petrochemicals are the second-largest contributor to Saudi's
economy at 7-10 percent of GDP and has the potential to be a
significant part of the kingdom's Vision 2030 economic plan.
"The way forward is to crack naphtha or to grow outside, and
me and everybody are looking outside. By increasing gas prices,
the opposite will happen, it is definitely not going to
encourage investors to go further downstream," Mutlaq
al-Morished, chief executive of National Industrialization Co
(Tasnee) said.
INEFFICIENCIES
It is the increase in feedstock prices that has jolted the
Saudi petchems industry into action, as previously they could
enjoy much improved margins thanks to subsidies.
Remove the subsidies -- the Saudi government has pledged to
phase out "support" over the next five years -- and high-priced
oil and Saudi is competing on a level playing field.
"What is alarming in the Saudi petrochemical industry is its
obsolete fixed assets and inefficiency, where large numbers of
plants today are more than 20-30 years old and do not match
parameters of fuel consumption and need to be replaced," said
Mohammed Alomran, a member of the Saudi Economic Association.
Most Saudi petchem firms are now undertaking restructuring
programmes to slash costs -- Tasnee said it has cut 2,000 jobs,
while SABIC is reviewing some of its investments.
It could help to switch to a more effective feedstock, but
this is being inhibited by Saudi's shortage of gas.
"I think the Saudi petchem industry is more constrained by
new gas allocations than by price," said Sanjay Sharma vice
President - Middle East and India at IHS Chemical Consulting.
Aramco plans to double gas output in a decade but it is
unclear just how much will go to petrochemicals.
One alternative is deriving petrochemicals directly from
crude oil, with Aramco and SABIC announcing this week they were
study building an oil-to-chemicals (OTC) venture.
OTC will open up a number of new downstream product lines to
Saudi producers, which fits with the kingdom's strategic goals
of creating more higher-value products.
But the technology is still developmental and there are
question marks over how it would work commercially, Sadad
al-Husseini, a former top executive of Aramco, says.
Therefore, perhaps the most promising short-term solution
would be to go down the M&A route for more feedstock supply.
Aramco has indicated it would seek opportunities in global
upstream gas, while SABIC has said in May it would look to North
America for gas to fuel growth.
However, it is unlikely to result in M&A within the Saudi
sector due to cumbersome rules on combining listed companies.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French and
David Evans)