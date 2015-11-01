KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 1 Saudi Arabia's
Sadara Basic Services, fully owned by Sadara Chemical Co, has
signed agreements covering storage facilities and port services,
it said on Sunday as the firm prepares to start producing
petrochemicals by the end of this year.
Sadara Chemical is a $20 billion petrochemical joint venture
between national oil giant Saudi Aramco and U.S. firm
Dow Chemical. The partners have said the venture will go
ahead on schedule despite slumping global oil and petrochemical
prices.
Sadara will sell some tank storage facilities to Jubail
Chemical and Storage Services Co (JCSSC) at cost for around 1.76
billion riyals ($470 million), it said in a Saudi bourse
statement.
Meanwhile, JCSSC will provide bulk storage and product
handling services to Sadara for 20 years at the King Fahd
Industrial Port in Jubail. JCSSC, owned by Saudi Basic
Industries Corp and Vopak, has a storage and
shipping terminal at the port.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Adrian Croft)