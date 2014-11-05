BP says crews brought leaking Alaskan well under control
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
DUBAI Nov 5 A pipeline that caught fire north of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday was carrying diesel, not oil, an industry source in the kingdom said.
He added that the fire had been extinguished. (Reporting By Rania El Gamal, editing by David Evans)
HOUSTON, April 17 BP Plc said workers on Alaska's North Slope had brought under control a company-operated well that spewed oil and gas over the weekend.
* Too early to talk of output cut extension -Saudi minister (Adds quote, updates prices)