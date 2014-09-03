Sept 3 A Saudi court on Wednesday sentenced 22
Saudi citizens, an American and a Yemeni to jail terms of
between two and 27 years on terrorism charges, according to the
official news agency SPA.
The court said charges ranged from "the establishment of a
terrorist cell planning to targeting oil pipelines," having
weapons, and planning attacks and at home and in neighbouring
Bahrain.
The U.S. citizen, who was not identified, was sentenced to
17 years backdated to the start of his detention six years ago
for "cyber crimes", the court said without elaborating. He will
be deported on completion of his sentence.
Unrest by the Shi'ite minority in the oil-rich kingdom has
bubbled since the 2011 Arab uprisings, and Saudi Arabia has lent
its support to allies in Bahrain to quash anti-government
protests mostly lead by Shi'ites.
Saudi Shi'ites make up between 10 percent to 20 percent of
the kingdom's population and live mostly in the Eastern
Province, where the biggest oil and gas fields are located.
A small fire broke out at a gas pipeline there on Tuesday
when assailiants shot at a police patrol.
(Reporting By Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and
