* Saudi GDP growth by sector: link.reuters.com/tef52w
* Saudi stock market: link.reuters.com/cun29t
* Low oil prices prompt Thatcher-style policy change
* Tens of billions of dollars of opportunity for private
firms
* Share prices of some rise in response
* But financing projects may be tough in cheap oil era
* Austerity policies may make investment less attractive
By Andrew Torchia and Marwa Rashad
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 16 After decades of
government-led growth, Saudi Arabia is handing over much of the
responsibility for the economy to private firms - a prospect
which both pleases and worries businessmen, who wonder how they
can finance new projects in an age of austerity.
As more than a dozen Saudi ministers outlined the kingdom's
economic reform plan in late-night news conferences last week,
they praised the private sector in terms that would have suited
right-of-centre Western politicians rather than those from a
state-dominated economy.
The economy minister said removing obstacles to private
firms was a priority. The health and education ministers called
for flows of private money into their sectors. The minister of
municipal and rural affairs said his officials would become
"regulators, planners and controllers", leaving private capital
to develop Saudi cities.
Such events would be a sea change for Saudi Arabia, which
for decades has relied on lavish government spending of
petrodollars for growth.
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, now promoting the
reform plan on a visit to the United States, compared it in a
magazine interview early this year to the free-market revolution
overseen by 1980s British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
The prospect excites some Saudi investors - the share prices
of several local companies that could benefit from opportunities
created by the plan have jumped since last week.
"It will be a positive challenge and will bring a big change
even if only 60 or 50 percent of the plan is achieved," Muhammad
al-Agil, chairman of major Saudi retail chain Jarir Marketing Co
, told Reuters.
"For the private sector, it will multiply the opportunities
where private capital and private sector resources will be
deployed."
Others, however, worry about whether officials can make the
regulatory environment for private firms attractive enough, the
risk of waste and corruption as the government opens tens of
billions of dollars of projects to the private sector, and
private investors' ability to finance their projects.
"When it comes to the strategy I am optimistic about the
opportunities that are being presented...But when it comes to
implementation, this is where I am uneasy," said the chief
operating officer of a Saudi conglomerate, declining to be named
because of the sensitivity of his remarks.
Ihsan Bu Hulaiga, a prominent Saudi economist, said that
until the government gave crucial details of the terms on which
private companies would be invited to invest, it would be hard
to tell whether the private sector push would succeed.
"The private sector is opportunistic by nature - it needs to
be convinced that investments are worth the money. So far the
opportunity the government is presenting is not clear," he said.
SPENDING
Saudi Arabia is turning to the private sector because the
government can no longer afford to keep increasing spending
rapidly in an era of cheap oil and shrunken state revenues. It
posted a record budget deficit of nearly $100 billion last year.
The reform plan envisages state spending of around 270
billion riyals ($72 billion) in the next five years on projects
to diversify the economy beyond oil, from industrial zones and
power stations to housing, schools and communications. The
private sector would provide 40 percent of funding for the
projects, or about $48 billion.
This is not impossible in an economy where the private
sector's output was $320 billion last year alone. But with
domestic money market rates rising sharply because of
reduced flows of oil money into the banking system, it is not
clear that local firms can raise funding at economic rates.
Another Saudi economist, Fadl Alboainain, said the local
private sector probably did not have the capacity to take on
some of the biggest projects by itself.
"Looking at the local banking sector you will find it
suffering from shrinking liquidity, which leads to high margins
and tight lending conditions - this will limit private sector
financing capabilities," he said.
That implies Saudi Arabia will have to rely much more
heavily on foreign investment in coming years - one reason why
Prince Mohammed's delegation will meet business leaders on its
visit to the United States.
The reform plan aims to more than double annual foreign
direct investment to $19 billion by 2020 from $8 billion last
year, partly by making it simpler to do business in the kingdom.
That will depend on a shake-up of sluggish state bureaucracies.
Since last week's reform announcement, two models for
private sector investment have emerged. One is the outright sale
of state assets; Riyadh is likely to start privatising the
postal system by early 2017, the communications minister said.
These sales may run into some of the same issues as
Thatcher's privatisations. Saudi Postal Corp has over 10,000
staff; curbing employees' wages or staff numbers to make it
attractive for privatisation could be politically sensitive.
The other model is a partnership with the government in
which private firms would stump up money for projects and earn
revenues from operating them. State utility Saudi Electricity Co
said it was inviting expressions of interest from
firms to build two solar power plants and sell the electricity
generated by them to it under long-term deals.
Shares in major Saudi property developer Dar Al Arkan
are up 14 percent since the company said it was in
talks with the ministry on a partnership to build housing.
Public-private partnerships have been used successfully in
neighbouring Oman for billions of dollars of power projects. But
the Saudi projects are likely to be launched in a difficult
environment as the government tries to balance its budget.
"The National Transformation Programme aims to raise non-oil
revenues through fees, taxes and subsidy cuts. These are
deterrents to the private sector," said Abdulwahab Abu Dahesh,
another prominent Saudi economist.
(Additional reporting by Marwa Rashad in Riyadh and Celine
Aswad in Dubai; editing by Anna Willard)