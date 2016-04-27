(Repeats Tuesday item)
RIYADH, April 26 Reforms promised by a young
Saudi prince are couched in references to the kingdom's Islamic
tradition but include ideas likely to upset some conservatives,
risking future ruptures over the direction of society.
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "Vision 2030"
plan, which the 31-year-old announced on Monday, largely aims to
transform Saudi Arabia's economy in an era of low oil prices and
made few specific pledges of social change.
However, it also stepped into areas that have long been
cultural battlegrounds in a country defined by its religious
conservatism.
For the Al Saud dynasty, which has always ruled in alliance
with the powerful clergy of the kingdom's semi-official Wahhabi
school of Sunni Islam, that may require care in how far to risk
a conservative backlash.
Presenting the plan, Prince Mohammed batted away the
question of whether women would soon be allowed to drive.
Instead, he turned to the usual formulation of Saudi rulers that
their society was not yet ready for this, but he appeared to
raise the possibility of change elsewhere.
Seemingly anodyne promises to invest in cultural events and
entertainment facilities, to encourage sports and promote
ancient heritage and Saudi national identity, are highly
controversial among conservatives.
In Saudi Arabia, cinemas are banned and women's sports are
discouraged as promoting sin. The pre-Islamic era is dismissed
as the age of ignorance, its relics deemed ungodly, and some
clerics even see patriotism as tantamount to idolatry.
"When he talked about quality of life, about entertainment,
he is aware of the changes in our culture and that's what people
understood him to be talking about. But at the same time, he
showed reluctance," said Jamal Khashoggi, a leading Saudi
journalist.
Prince Mohammed has presented himself as the face of Saudi
youth, devoutly Muslim but in a way different from the older
generation of clerics, being more open to the outside world and
more accepting of its cultural influences.
As a mark of the internationally-oriented nature of Prince
Mohammed's ambitions, Vision 2030 used the Western calendar in
its title, not the Islamic Hijri calendar officially used in
Saudi Arabia, under which this year is 1437.
When he presented his plan, the prince gathered clergy,
intellectuals and journalists from across the spectrum.
But the government's recent decision to increase curbs on
the religious police, and continued support for women working,
have prompted conservative anger, showing how sensitive the
cultural struggles are.
A video posted on YouTube before Prince Mohammed announced
the reforms was titled "Before the Catastrophe" and portrayed a
society riven by the moral degeneracy of the West before
succumbing to chaos and violence.
WARY STEPS OF CHANGE
The Al Saud have always stepped warily with the clergy,
aware that the most dangerous challenges to their rule in the
kingdom's 70-year history have come from aggrieved religious
conservatives.
However, they have also traditionally balanced that caution
by giving space to the Westernised business elite, and to those
liberal intellectuals who have historically backed Al Saud rule,
to push social boundaries and nudge the kingdom towards change.
Under a pact between the Al Saud and the Wahhabi clergy
dating back to the 18th century, the princes had responsibility
for governing and the clerics for religion.
Over the centuries, however, the definition of where each of
those spheres of influence begins and ends has shifted, often
marking the boundary of cultural battlegrounds.
In recent years changes to education, which is shifting from
the domain of the clergy to that of government, to law, in which
proposed reforms have encroached on clerical prerogatives, and
to the public role of women, have dominated internal disputes.
"If you do it too fast, it has a negative impact. Reform in
Saudi Arabia always has a precondition: it has to come from
inside, it has to be gradual and it has to take into account
what people believe is right," said Abdulaziz al-Sager, head of
the Gulf Research Centre based in Jeddah and Geneva.
CULTURAL TUSSLING
Saudi Arabians are avid consumers of Western media and
culture. Despite the cinema ban, Hollywood films and recent
television series are widely watched at home and discussed.
Saudis view YouTube more than any other nationality, measured
per capita, and both liberals and conservatives use social media
to spread their views.
Slick, often funny, online videos produced by young Saudis
score millions of hits on YouTube and the 2012 movie Wadjda -
the work of a female Saudi director about a young girl
navigating religious strictures - won awards at a number of
international film festivals.
So when Prince Mohammed promises land for cultural and
entertainment projects, and support for "talented writers,
authors and directors", he seems to point towards a reversal of
the ban on cinemas, but without explicitly doing so.
But potentially most explosive of all is the renewed
commitment to reform education, a process started under King
Abdullah who died last year. Prince Mohammed has sworn to create
"an education system aligned with market needs", a far cry from
schooling that still draws heavily on Koranic teachings.
Traditionally, one way the Al Saud had of persuading the
clergy to accept change was to spend money on a big religious
projects, thereby demonstrating their continued support for
Islam in Saudi Arabia.
While one aspect of the new plan was for a huge Islamic
museum, even that may cause friction: Wahhabi doctrine holds the
display of ancient artefacts, even those associated with the
Prophet Mohammed, to risk committing idolatry.
With his plan predicated on cutting the indiscriminate
spending of the past, however, and with a new age of austerity
looming due to cheap oil, Prince Mohammed might be denied the
luxury to stage cultural warfare with petrodollars.
