DUBAI May 5 Saudi Arabia will implement by the
middle of 2017 planned reforms to stimulate the stock market and
open it wider to foreign investment, the Capital Market
Authority (CMA) said on Thursday.
"The amended rules will be published and effective before
the end of the first half of 2017," the regulator said in a
statement sent to Reuters.
Announcing the reforms on Tuesday, the CMA had said the new
rules and a date for them to become effective would be published
by the end of the first half of next year.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)