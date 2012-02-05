JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Feb 5 Growth in
business activity in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector rose
to a six-month high in January, backed by expansion in new
orders and output, said a survey of over 400 private companies
published on Sunday.
The SABB HSBC Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index, which
measures activity in the manufacturing and services sectors,
rose to 60.04 in January from 57.66 in December. It was well
above the 50 mark distinguishing growth from contraction.
Output jumped to a seven-month high of 66.61 in January from
62.62 in the previous month.
New orders also increased sharply, reaching 68.90 in January
from 65.44 in December. The seasonally adjusted index indicated
the quickest expansion in new business for six months; many
respondents said the rise was mainly driven by domestic clients.
Meanwhile, the employment index rose to 53.22, just below
the average for the series, from 52.05.
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and the Middle
East's largest economy, is enjoying strong economic growth as it
implements multi-billion dollar infrastructure projects.