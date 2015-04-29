ABU DHABI, April 29 Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Wednesday appointed Khalid al-Falih as the country's health minister and chairman of Saudi Aramco, state television said.

Falih was the chief executive of state oil giant Saudi Aramco. A replacement for him as head of the company was not immediately named.

(Reporting By Mostafa Hashem; Writing By Maha El Dahan)