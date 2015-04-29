(Adds details, background)
Al-KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 29 Saudi King
Salman on Wednesday appointed Saudi Aramco Chief
Executive and President Khalid al-Falih as the country's health
minister and chairman of the state oil company in the world's
top crude exporter, state television said.
Falih's replacement as head of Aramco, which he had led
since January 2009 after a 30-year career in the company, was
not immediately named.
The move was part of a major reshuffle that also saw King
Salman appoint Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef as his new
heir, replacing the monarch's half brother Prince Muqrin.
The post of Aramco chairman had been held by Oil Minister
Ali al-Naimi, himself a former chief executive of the company,
who stayed in the ministerial position he has occupied for 20
years. Falih has long been considered a possible successor of
Naimi as oil minister.
Falih has created new business units at Saudi Aramco and
planned to widen the company's focus from crude production to
emphasise its role in producing gas, chemicals and refined
products, and renewable energy.
An annual corporate report is due this week which outlines
the achievements of Aramco for the past year.
The position of health minister is important in Saudi Arabia
as it has been imposing stricter preventive measures against the
spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which emerged
in 2012 in the kingdom and has killed hundreds.
