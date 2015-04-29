* Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef is new Saudi heir
* King's son is second-in-line, sealing succession for
decades
* Changes come during unprecedented regional turmoil
(Adds former Crown Prince Muqrin and other royalty pledge
allegiance)
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, April 29 Saudi King Salman appointed a
nephew as new heir and made his young son second in line to rule
on Wednesday, a major shift in power towards two princes who
have overseen a more assertive stance at a time of almost
unprecedented regional turmoil.
By making Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef, 55, crown
prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman, 30, deputy
crown prince, King Salman has effectively decided the line of
succession for decades to come in the world's top oil exporter.
The announcement means the kingship will pass to a new
generation for the first time since 1953, when the throne passed
from the founder of the dynasty, King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud, to the
first of six of his sons who have held it since.
The appointments signal a tougher foreign policy,
particularly towards regional foe Iran, but little change to a
firm hand against dissent at home, where Riyadh this week said
it had detained 93 suspected Islamic State militants.
Almost all powers under the king are now concentrated in the
hands of the pair, who each chair committees determining all
security and economic development issues in Saudi Arabia, and
have led Riyadh's month-old campaign of air strikes in Yemen.
In another big shift, Salman replaced veteran Foreign
Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal, who had served in the role since
October 1975, with the kingdom's Washington ambassador Adel
al-Jubeir, the first non-royal to hold the post.
The new crown prince, Mohammed bin Nayef, enjoys closer
personal ties with U.S. officials than almost any other senior
royal, diplomats have said.
He is also a member of the same branch of the royal family
as Salman - the Sudairis - which include the present king and
descendants of his six full brothers, rather than those of his
dozens of half brothers, including his predecessor, King
Abdullah, who died in January.
Another half brother, Prince Muqrin, had been in line as
successor but is now replaced. The king said the decisions were
approved by a majority of the family's Allegiance Council, a
body set up to govern succession.
In a show of support, Saudi state television showed members
of the royal family, including Muqrin, flocking to the royal
court to pledge allegiance to the new crown prince and his
deputy.
A U.S. official said Washington was pleased to see younger
people moving up in Saudi Arabia and Jubeir being promoted to
foreign minister, but was still assessing the changes, notably
the increased influence of the Sudairis.
"Many people know Adel al-Jubeir. He is a very sophisticated
player," said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"It is the Sudairis who have strengthened their hand here. We
just don't know what it means and how people (from other parts
of the Saudi royal family) will react."
The changes come as Saudi Arabia navigates the messy
aftermath of the Arab spring and worries that its strategic
partner Washington is disengaging from the region. It has broken
with decades of backroom politics by bombing Yemen.
The Yemen move, closely associated with both heirs, is seen
by analysts as indicative of a more confrontational foreign
policy under Salman and his ruling team, who have worked to
build a coalition of Sunni allies against Iran.
Riyadh appears increasingly determined to counter Tehran's
allies, including in Syria, where Saudi-backed rebels against
President Bashar al-Assad have recently made gains.
"I think we're going to see a more confrontational policy,
faster decision-making and more long-term thinking. A leadership
that won't hesitate from any confrontation," said Mustafa Alani,
an Iraqi security analyst with close ties to the kingdom's
Interior Ministry.
OIL APPOINTMENTS
It follows what many Saudis see as a decade of growing
Iranian influence across the Middle East coupled with concerns
that the United States has stopped listening.
The appointment of the new crown prince, with his strong
ties to the American establishment, may help alleviate such
concerns, along with the appointment of Jubeir.
The rise of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria has
also caused security threats at home including recent attacks on
police and minority Shi'ites.
Saudi Arabia faces long-term domestic challenges, including
entrenched youth unemployment, unsustainable state spending and
tension between religious conservatives and more
Western-oriented liberals.
The reshuffle also touches the oil sector. Saudi Arabia's
decision not to cut production last year has helped cause a
global fall in oil prices.
The head of state oil firm Aramco, Khalid al-Falih, was
named as the new health minister in Wednesday's royal decree. A
new Aramco CEO has not been named but analysts said oil policy
was not likely to change.
In a statement on Wednesday Aramco described Falih as the
outgoing CEO and president, and also as chairman of its board of
directors, appearing to confirm an earlier report on al-Arabiya
television.
"I don't think there's been any disagreement about the idea
of keeping up production, maintaining market share," Clement M.
Henry, professor at Middle East Institute, National University
of Singapore, said.
NEW GUARD
While new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef is a familiar
figure both inside the kingdom and in the West for his role in
quashing an al Qaeda uprising and leading Saudi policy in Syria,
his successor as second in line to the throne, Mohammed bin
Salman, is comparatively unknown.
When his father became king in January, the young Prince
Mohammed was a virtual stranger to the Saudi public and had had
relatively little contact with the kingdom's foreign partners.
Since then he has become, as Defence Minister, the face of
Saudi Arabia's newly-launched war in Yemen, with his bearded
features rarely off television screens or street billboards, and
is now established as a central figure.
"Mohammed bin Salman can grow into the job under Mohammed
bin Nayef's supervision," Alani said.
The generational shift ends concerns about a line of
increasingly frail, aged kings after Salman, who is 80 this
year, replaced the 90 year old Abdullah.
"We don't want Saudi Arabia to be ruled by one ailing leader
after another," said Jamal Khashoggi, general manager of al-Arab
television station.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Mostafa Hashem, Maha El Dahan, Reem
Shamseddine, Henning Gloystein and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by
William Maclean, Philippa Fletcher and Peter Graff)