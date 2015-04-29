(Corrects typo in first bullet point)
* Jubeir succeeds veteran Saud al-Faisal
* New minister is a Washington and Riyadh insider
* Jubeir announced Saudi-led Yemen campaign
RIYADH, April 29 Saudi Arabia's new foreign
minister, a U.S.-educated connoisseur of Washington's diplomatic
scene and longtime adviser to the kingdom's rulers, is an
articulate spokesman for his country's new assertive approach to
the Middle East's growing conflicts.
A well-known figure in Washington government circles and on
U.S. television, Adel al-Jubeir becomes the first non-royal in
the job, succeeding Saud al-Faisal, who served for four decades
and has been appointed a special envoy of King Salman.
Jubeir, 53, is not only a prominent public face of Saudi
diplomacy, but also an insider in Riyadh.
As ambassador to Washington, he translated for former King
Abdullah in meetings with U.S. President Barack Obama and
shuttled back and forth to the kingdom regularly to brief the
king in person.
So important are Jubeir's presentational skills to a
conservative dynasty not always at ease with public messaging,
that it was he who announced the launch of an air campaign by a
Saudi-led coalition against Iranian-allied Houthi militia forces
in Yemen last month.
He couched the initiative in terms of checking Iranian
influence in a country that Riyadh considers its backyard.
"We see ... Iran playing a large role in supporting the
Houthis," Jubeir told reporters at an embassy briefing.
Iran denies giving military backing to the Houthis, but
Riyadh's unprecedented action in assembling a coalition to bomb
them shows how seriously it takes what it sees the threat from
Iran, and how much more assertive its foreign policy has grown.
For the kingdom's Al Saud dynasty, locked for the past
decade in a regional tussle with Iran's revolutionary theocratic
rulers, the prospect of Tehran gaining a nuclear bomb is a
nightmare scenario and Iran's negotiations for an end to its
long-running nuclear dispute with world powers are a major
concern.
Tehran denies Western accusations it is seeking a nuclear
weapon and the world powers negotiating an agreement with it say
such a deal would ensure it could not develop one.
ADVISER TO ROYALS
In a March 26 interview with CNN, Jubeir said: "Everybody
wants a peaceful solution to Iran's nuclear program but it has
to be a serious and solid agreement that is verifiable."
"We're also just as concerned about the interference by Iran
in the affairs of other countries in the region, whether it's
Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and other parts."
Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes
such as power generation and denies meddling in the affairs of
countries of the region.
An earlier moment of prominence for Jubeir came in 2011 when
the United States accused two Iranians of plotting to hire a hit
man to kill him with a bomb planted in a restaurant. Iran denied
any part in the alleged plot.
The then Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said the
reported plot was fabricated by Washington to cause a rift
between Tehran and Saudi Arabia.
But in 2013 an Iranian-born used car salesman from Texas was
sentenced to 25 years in prison after admitting participating in
a plot with an Iranian military unit to murder Jubeir.
Jubeir was appointed an adviser to the royal court in 2005
and named ambassador to Washington in 2007, when he succeeded
Prince Turki al-Faisal, a former Saudi intelligence chief.
A few years earlier, Jubeir was designated by the kingdom to
lead a public effort to dissociate the royal family from the
Islamist militancy of al Qaeda after the Sept. 11 attacks in the
United States.
Fifteen of the 19 militants who carried out attacks in 2001
were Saudis.
Fluent in Arabic, English and German, Jubeir gained a
bachelor's degree in political science and economics from the
University of North Texas in 1982 and a master's in
international relations from Georgetown in 1984.
(Reporting by William Maclean; editing by Philippa Fletcher)