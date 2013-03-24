DUBAI, March 24 The $2 billion loan being raised
to help fund the construction of the Rabigh 2 independent power
project in Saudi Arabia should be signed by the end of the
month, four banking sources said on Sunday.
A coalition of seven banks will back the dual-tranche,
long-term loan, with much of the funding coming from Saudi banks
in the form of a local currency-denominated facility, three of
the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
Electricity generation is a key issue in the kingdom, given
the high and increasing demand for power in Saudi Arabia, whose
27 million people face sporadic power cuts when air conditioning
usage surges in the hot summer.
The country's Water and Electricity Minister, Abdullah
al-Hussayen, said in December that 500 billion riyals ($133.3
billion) of investment was required in the next 10 years to meet
rapidly rising power demand.
The 1,800 megawatt Rabigh 2 power plant, which is expected
to cost around $2.5 billion in total, will be built for Saudi
Electricity Company (SEC) by a consortium led by local
developer Acwa Power.
Acwa was confirmed as preferred bidder for the scheme in
January by SEC. The decision came despite a grouping fronted by
Abu Dhabi National Energy Co making the lowest bid for
the project in October.
SEC wasn't immediately available for comment.
Local banks financing the deal are Alinma Bank, Al
Rajhi Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, National
Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group,
while Standard Chartered and Mizuho Financial Group
are providing funding for a dollar-denominated tranche,
three of the sources said.
Pricing on the riyal-denominated debt starts in the area of
135 basis points and increases over the life of the loan, two of
the sources said, while the international lenders will be paid
around 160 basis points initially, also rising later, one of
them added. Both tranches run for over 20 years.
The plant is the fourth project in SEC's IPP programme and
is located 175 km north of Jeddah on the west coast of the
kingdom. It will be powered by heavy fuel oil.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
