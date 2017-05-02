Oil remains weak after OPEC-led output cut extension falls below expectations
* Rising U.S. production undermines efforts to tighten market
DUBAI May 2 Saudi Arabia could launch a land offensive in Yemen to crush its Iranian-aligned Houthi enemies but the cost in casualties would be heavy on both sides, the kingdom's powerful deputy crown prince said on Tuesday.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is Saudi defence minister, also said in a nationally-televised interview that Riyadh's decision to mount a military campaign to end Houthi control of swathes of Yemen in 2015 was necessary to restore the country's internationally-recognised government.
He added that Riyadh was unable to hold a dialogue with its arch-rival Iran because of what he called the Islamic Republic's extremist ideology. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean and Gareth Jones)
May 25 Kinder Morgan Inc has made a final investment decision on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, contingent on the successful public offering of its Canadian division, the company said on Thursday as it acknowledges the political uncertainty weighing on the project.