By David French and Katie Paul
| DUBAI/RIYADH
DUBAI/RIYADH May 9 Saudi General Grains
Organisation (SAGO) is looking to sell a stake to a strategic
buyer as part of its privatisation for which HSBC's Saudi
Arabian arm has been chosen as its advisor, sources aware of the
matter said.
The agency in charge of the kingdom's extensive wheat-buying
programme is one of the first to appoint an advisor as the
kingdom eyes the privatisation of a host of state bodies under
its recently-announced Vision 2030 economic plan, a move to
bridge budget shortfalls caused by lower oil prices.
This programme of privatisations will encompass a range of
different acts for each situation, from corporatising government
bodies, sales of stakes to strategic shareholders, to listings
on the local stock market.
SAGO, which handles the storage and operation of silos and
production at mills, is looking to sell a stake to a partner,
said one of the sources.
SAGO, which was previously called the General Silos and
Flour Mills Organisation (GSFMO), was not immediately available
for comment. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they
were bound by confidentiality agreements.
The agency's director-general, Ahmed al-Fares, said in
February that he expects Saudi Arabia to complete the
privatisation of its flour mills by the first quarter of 2017,
although the Public Investment Fund (PIF) determines the final
timeframe.
The Saudi cabinet in November approved the establishment of
four joint-stock companies to operate the flour mills. These
were to be overseen by the state-owned PIF in coordination with
SAGO.
The PIF has assumed newfound prominence in Saudi Arabia,
after the deputy crown prince announced that it would take
control of some of the kingdom's most prized assets to become
the world's largest sovereign wealth fund.
While a number of regional players would likely be
interested in taking a stake in SAGO, the Saudis would prefer
bringing in a global partner, said a separate industry source.
Saudi Arabia has become a major importer of hard and soft
wheat since abandoning plans for self-sufficiency in wheat in
2008, as farming in the desert drained scarce water supplies.
SAGO has said that demand for wheat in Saudi Arabia is
expected to grow at an annual rate of 3.2 percent to reach 4.5
million tonnes a year by 2025, largely due to population growth.
The state grain agency is expected to import around 3.5 million
tonnes of the grain in 2016.
(Additional Reporting by Maha El Dahan in Abu Dhabi, editing by
David Evans)