KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 1 State oil giant
Saudi Aramco has suspended plans to build a $2 billion clean
fuels plant at its largest oil refinery in Ras Tanura, three
industry sources said.
The energy project appears to be one of the first suspended
in Saudi Arabia in response to the halving of the oil price
in the last six months.
The Ras Tanura clean fuels project, including a naphtha
hydrotreater, was to be part of a second phase of upgrades to
Aramco's refineries, and was originally due to go on stream in
2016.
"They withdrew the bidding," said one source familiar with
the matter, adding that no reason was given for the move.
Another source said: "They indicated they will postpone the
project by a year and rebid."
He told Reuters that Aramco was evaluating its projects
following the fall in oil prices to determine which should have
priority.
Aramco's Chief Executive, Khalid al-Falih, said in November
that the cyclical moves of oil markets would not take Saudi
Aramco's long-term corporate strategy off track.
Company officials were not available to comment.
Aramco invited bidders in 2013 for the Ras Tanura project
but later decided to hold another round as proposals were higher
than its budget. The company also cancelled one of the packages
for paraxylene production after finding it was not economically
feasible.
The new round of bidding was due to close in mid-November
but was postponed before the decision was taken to delay the
project, one of the sources said.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Michael Urquhart)