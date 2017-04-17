(Repeats with no changes)
* Government compiling list of unfinished projects
* Projects on list will be less than 25 percent complete
* Some may be suspended indefinitely
* Private sector could be invited into others
* Low oil prices make it harder for Riyadh to fund projects
By Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, April 16 Saudi Arabia's government is
ordering its ministries and agencies to review billions of
dollars' worth of unfinished infrastructure and economic
development projects with a view to shelving or restructuring
them, government sources said.
Riyadh's Bureau of Capital and Operational Spending
Rationalization, set up last year to make the government more
efficient, is compiling a list of projects that are under 25
percent complete, the sources told Reuters.
Many of these projects are relics of a decade-long boom of
high oil prices and lavish state spending, which ended when oil
began sliding in mid-2014, making it increasingly difficult for
Riyadh to find the money needed to complete their construction.
Officials will study the feasibility of the projects in
light of the government's reform drive, which aims to diversify
the economy beyond oil exports, and decide whether to suspend
them indefinitely or try to improve how they are conducted.
"Some projects could be retendered so they can be executed
in partnership with the private sector, possibly through
build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts," said one source
familiar with the plan, declining to be named as the matter is
not yet public.
Under BOT contracts, private investors finance and build
projects and operate them for a period of time to earn a profit
before eventually transferring ownership to the government.
Riyadh has said it is keen to begin bringing the private sector
into projects to ease pressure on state finances.
"Other projects could be suspended if they do not meet the
current economic objectives," the source said. Recommendations
for some projects may be made within days, he added.
Seeking to close a huge budget deficit caused by low oil
prices, the government clamped down on infrastructure spending
last year. Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said in February
this year that the efficiency bureau had so far saved the
kingdom 80 billion riyals ($21.33 billion).
The plan to review unfinished projects suggests the
government is looking for large additional savings this year. In
a report at the end of last year, it estimated the cost of
completing all capital spending projects currently underway at
about 1.4 trillion riyals.
In a January report, consultants Faithful+Gould estimated at
least $13.3 billion of government projects were at risk of being
cancelled in Saudi Arabia this year because of fiscal pressures
and changing government priorities.
The government is likely to prioritise projects with strong
social welfare and business justifications such as power and
water generation, while less essential "vanity projects" such as
sports infrastructure, some transport systems and perhaps
nuclear energy could be cut back, it said.
($1 = 3.7502 riyals)
(Writing by Andrew Torchia; editing by Anna Willard)