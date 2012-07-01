DUBAI, July 1 State-run Saudi Aramco has set its
July contract price for propane at $575 a tonne, down by $105
from June, an industry source said on Sunday.
The company also lowered its July butane price by $145 from
June to $620 a tonne, the source said.
The prices provide a benchmark against which Middle East
sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are priced.
Following is a table of Saudi Aramco's contract prices of
propane and butane per tonne in U.S. dollars.
MONTH PROPANE BUTANE
Jul '12 575 620
Jun '12 680 765
May '12 810 895
Apr '12 990 995
Mar '12 1,230 1,180
Feb '12 1,010 1,040
Jan '12 850 910
Dec '11 770 820
Nov '11 750 810
Oct '11 735 815
Sep '11 790 865
AUG '11 835 885
Jul '11 815 855
Jun '11 855 925
May '11 945 995
Apr '11 875 890
Mar '11 820 860
Feb '11 820 810
Jan '11 935 920
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Daniel Fineren)