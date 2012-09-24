* Dozens protest against the detention of jailed relatives
* Protesters, including women and children, held in desert
overnight
* Security forces carrying shields and batons arrive
* Second protest starts in Riyadh on Monday
By Asma Alsharif
JEDDAH, Sept 24 Security forces were blockading
roads around a desert prison in central Saudi Arabia on Monday
where relatives of inmates were staging a demonstration to
demand their release - a rare protest in the world's biggest oil
exporter.
More than 100 people, including 13 children, had gathered
since Sunday afternoon in the desert around the prison in Qassim
province but were told by police they would be arrested if they
tried to leave, protesters said by telephone.
The complained they had no food or water because of the
bloackade but said they would keep up the protest.
"We will stay here and not move until they listen to our
demands and that is the release of our jailed relatives," said
protester Reema al-Juraish, who said her husband, a nurse, has
been held for eight years without charge.
Some of the inmates were in jail on security-related charges
or for political activity but others had not been charged.
A spokesman for Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry did not
respond to calls or messages late on Sunday or on Monday
requesting comment.
Protests are banned in Saudi Arabia, a monarchy with almost
no elected bodies, but relatives of people held on security
charges, sometimes for long periods without trial, have
demonstrated several times since the start of last year.
Tarfiya prison is in the desert, 15 kms (10 miles) from the
nearest village. Police on Sunday set up checkpoints on the two
roads leading to it and patrol the desert around it to prevent
people from entering or leaving, protesters said.
"We are hungry and thirsty and looking for shade under
vehicles," one protestor who declined to be named for fear of
being arrested told Reuters by telephone.
A crying baby could be heard in the background.
Four buses had arrived on Monday carrying security forces
personnel with shields and batons.
Saudi Arabia avoided the kind of civil unrest that toppled
leaders across the Arab world last year after it introduced
generous social spending packages and issued a religious edict
banning public demonstrations.
King Abdullah has pushed through some economic and social
reforms in his seven-year reign, including cautious moves to
improve the position of women and religious minorities, but he
has left the political system untouched.
The world's top oil exporter is an important ally of Western
countries in battling al Qaeda, which carried out a campaign of
attacks in the kingdom from 2003-06.
Last year the Interior Ministry said it had put on trial
5,080 of nearly 5,700 people it had detained on security
grounds.
In April, a court in Riyadh sentenced Mohammed
al-Bajadi, a prominent rights campaigner, to four years in
prison. He had been held for a year without charges after
voicing support for families of prisoners demonstrating for the
release of jailed relatives.
In a separate gathering on Monday, dozens of protesters
rallied in front of the government-linked Saudi Human Rights
Commission also calling for the release of jailed relatives.
"We are calling for human rights which they have been
deprived of," said one protester who declined to be named for
fear of being arrested
"There are some prisoners who have been tortured, some who
have completed their sentences, others who have not been charged
and even some who have been found innocent but are still
imprisoned. We will stay here until we are heard," he said.