DUBAI Jan 13 Saudi security forces killed a young protester and wounded three in the kingdom's oil-producing Eastern Province, home to a large Shi'ite Muslim minority, websites and activists said on Friday.

Security forces opened heavy fire late on Thursday after demonstrators threw stones at a police vehicle in Awamiya, a village in Eastern Province village, the Shi'ite website www.rasid.com reported. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Mark Heinrich)