Japan's trading houses offload thermal coal assets amid climate concerns
* Mitsubishi to sell stake in 2 thermal coal mines in Australia
DUBAI Jan 13 Saudi security forces killed a young protester and wounded three in the kingdom's oil-producing Eastern Province, home to a large Shi'ite Muslim minority, websites and activists said on Friday.
Security forces opened heavy fire late on Thursday after demonstrators threw stones at a police vehicle in Awamiya, a village in Eastern Province village, the Shi'ite website www.rasid.com reported. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Mitsubishi to sell stake in 2 thermal coal mines in Australia
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.