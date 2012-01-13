* Civilian injured by police fire in Friday march -activist
* Protester killed, 3 injured Thursday -activists and
websites
* Interior ministry: patrolling security vehicle was
attacked
* Amnesty International calls for independent investigation
(Adds one injured in Friday march, Amnesty statement)
By Martina Fuchs
DUBAI, Jan 13 Saudi security forces killed
a young protester and wounded three others late on Thursday in
the oil-producing Eastern Province, home to a large Shi'ite
minority, websites and activists said, while one was injured by
bullets in a peaceful march on Friday.
Saudi Arabia, the world's No. 1 oil exporter, is sensitive
to any Shi'ite unrest in the Eastern Province because of what it
says are concerns it could be fomented by non-Arab Shi'ite power
Iran to destabilise the Gulf region. Tehran denies involvement.
During the Arab uprisings last year, Saudi Arabia moved
swiftly to suppress protests in the Eastern Province in February
and March, arresting more than 100 people.
An activist said a peaceful march was taking place in the
village of Awamiya in the Eastern Province at around 1700 GMT on
Friday, in which one protester was injured by bullets fired by
riot police.
"The protest now stopped and they are preparing for a new
one after a few hours," he told Reuters in an email on condition
of anonymity.
The Shi'ite website www.rasid.com said Saudi security forces
opened heavy fire late on Thursday after protesters threw stones
at a police vehicle in Awamiya.
It showed a file picture of 22-year-old Essam Mohamed Abu
Abdallah and said he was killed by gunfire from security forces.
An Interior Ministry statement quoted by state news agency
SPA on Friday said security forces patrolling Awamiya in their
vehicle were attacked with petrol bombs and it caught fire.
"While the security forces were trying to control the fire,
they were exposed to shooting and were dealing with the
situation as necessary," it said. "The exchange of fire led to
two people being injured among those involved in the shooting,
and they were taken to hospital where one of them died later."
"The security forces will deal firmly with all cases and
situations that endanger the security and safety of citizens and
security forces," the statement added.
Amnesty International urged Saudi Arabian authorities to
launch an independent investigation into the death of the
protester, the rights group said in a statement on Friday.
"This is the latest of several disturbing protester deaths
in Saudi Arabia in the last couple of months," said Philip
Luther, Amnesty International's interim director for the Middle
East and North Africa.
"The need to immediately launch an independent investigation
into the death of Essam Mohamed Abu Abdallah is underlined by
the fact that investigations that were announced into previous
protester deaths in similar incidents do not appear to have gone
anywhere," he said.
The Rasid website also said security forces closed down the
entrances to the village after clashes between villagers and
security forces.
The Eastern Province is home to more than two million
Shi'ites, a minority which has long complained of second class
status in the absolute monarchy dominated by a rigid form of
Sunni Islam, Wahhabism.
Earlier this month, Riyadh ordered the arrest of 23 Shi'ite
Muslims in Eastern Province held responsible for unrest.
Saudi Arabia accused the 23 of serving the
agenda of a foreign power, usually a reference to Iran.
(Additional reporting by Angus McDowall in Riyadh; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)