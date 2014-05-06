GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil falls more than 3 pct; energy drags down stocks
NEW YORK, April 19 Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks.
DUBAI May 6 Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it had uncovered a militant group with links to "extremist elements" in Syria and Yemen that had been plotting to attack government targets, Saudi state television reported, citing the Interior Ministry.
The cell comprised 62 members, including 59 Saudi militants, a Yemeni, a Pakistani and a Palestinian, state television reported. (Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
CALGARY, Alberta, April 19 Northern Alberta's oil sands producers and communities are stepping up preparations for wildfire season to avoid a repeat of last year's devastating blaze that shut in more than a quarter of Canadian crude output and left thousands homeless.