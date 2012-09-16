RIYADH, Sept 16 Saudi Arabia cannot confirm the
death of the regional al Qaeda wing's deputy leader, Said
al-Shehri, which was announced by Yemen on Monday, Interior
Minister Prince Ahmed was quoted on Sunday as saying.
The report of the death of Shehri, a Saudi national, was
greeted by security experts as important in the battle against
al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) - based in Yemen and
seen by Washington and Riyadh as AQAP's most dangerous branch.
Prince Ahmed, who was promoted to minister in June after the
death of his predecessor and elder brother Crown Prince Nayef,
told pan-Arab Asharq al-Awsat: "We have not yet confirmed that
the dead man is the one wanted by the Interior Ministry."
Although AQAP's leader is Yemeni, many of its other top
figures have Saudi nationality and have made the fall of the
kingdom's ruling al-Saud family as a high priority.
Shehri, like some other AQAP figures, was released from a
U.S. prison camp in Guantanamo Bay in 2007 and then went through
a Saudi rehabilitation programme run by the Interior Ministry.
Militants carried out a series of attacks between 2003 and
2006 on government and foreign targets in the country and some
those are now working with AQAP. They have not managed to carry
out a successful operation inside Saudi Arabia for six years.
In 2010 they attempted to kill the Assistant Interior
Minister Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the head of security for the
world's top oil exporter, when a would-be defector from AQAP
detonated a bomb at a meeting.
Prince Mohammed survived with only minor injuries.