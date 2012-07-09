DUBAI, July 9 State oil giant Saudi Aramco and
Japanese company Sumitomo Chemical have signed a
contract for British group Petrofac to build two units
for the Rabigh II petrochemical expansion project, industry
sources said.
Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical have taken longer than expected
to pick contractors for project, expected to cost around $7
billion in total, but deals have started to trickle through.
"Petrofac has won a contact to build two utility and offsite
units for the Rabigh II petrochemical," a Saudi Arabia-based
industry source told Reuters on Monday.
Another source said the total value of the two contracts was
around $500 million. Petrofac declined to comment.
Under Rabigh II, an existing ethane cracker will be expanded
and a new aromatics complex will be built using around 3 million
tonnes per year of naphtha to make higher-value petrochemical
products.