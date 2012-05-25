Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
TOKYO May 25 Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical have agreed to go ahead with the Rabigh II petrochemical project expansion worth about $7 billion, the Japanese company said in a statement on Friday.
The plant is expected to start operations in 2016.
Under Rabigh II, an existing ethane cracker will be expanded and a new aromatics complex will be built using around 3 million tonnes per year of naphtha to make higher-value petrochemical products, Sumitomo Chemical said.
Industry sources in Saudi Arabia have said Aramco would press ahead with the project as it is a key part of Saudi plans to diversify its energy mix and maximise profits from downstream activities. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)
OSLO, June 9 Qatar's Qatalum aluminium plant has found new sea routes to export its metal following a diplomatic row with neighbours that had blocked shipments, Norway's Norsk Hydro, which owns 50 percent of the facility, told Reuters on Friday.