TOKYO May 25 Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical have agreed to go ahead with the Rabigh II petrochemical project expansion worth about $7 billion, the Japanese company said in a statement on Friday.

The plant is expected to start operations in 2016.

Under Rabigh II, an existing ethane cracker will be expanded and a new aromatics complex will be built using around 3 million tonnes per year of naphtha to make higher-value petrochemical products, Sumitomo Chemical said.

Industry sources in Saudi Arabia have said Aramco would press ahead with the project as it is a key part of Saudi plans to diversify its energy mix and maximise profits from downstream activities.