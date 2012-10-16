ABU DHABI Oct 16 Saudi Arabia is expected to
award contracts for construction of the planned 115-km (72-mile)
rail link between its industrial city of Jubail and Dammam
before the end of 2012, a senior Saudi Railway Company (SAR)
official said on Tuesday.
"Bids were received and they are under evaluation. The
project will be awarded before the end of the year," Bashar
Almalik, SAR's director of civil and track works, told a rail
conference in the United Arab Emirates capital. He did not give
the financial value of the contracts.
The world's top oil exporter, which is spending billions of
dollars to boost its infrastructure, is building several rail
systems.
The longest one will be 2,750 km, running from the capital
Riyadh to near the northern border with Jordan. "Most of the
network has been completed in terms of construction. Passengers
and freight will hopefully start in 2014," Almalik said.
In May, Saudi Arabia started initial operations on a 1,400
km mineral line, linking phosphate mines at al-Jalamaid and a
bauxite mine at Az-Zabirah to processing facilities at the
industrial hub of Ras Azzour on the Gulf coast.
Almalik said design and construction contracts for a 220 km
Jubail network inside Jubail were expected to be tendered early
in 2013. Bids from qualified consortia for another project, the
42 km Riyadh metro, are expected next month, he added.
In July, the kingdom gave preliminary approval to four
consortia, including ones led by Canada's Bombardier Inc.
and French firm Vinci, to build a new metro
system in Riyadh to ease congestion on its gridlocked streets.
Saudi Arabia aims to link its lines to other Gulf countries
in future. A planned rail bridge to the island kingdom of
Bahrain is still under consideration but no decision has been
made, Almalik said, adding that the project was not as feasible
economically as a line from Saudi Arabia to the United Arab
Emirates.