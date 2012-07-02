JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 2 A Spanish-Saudi
consortium which will build a high-speed railway linking the
holy cities of Mecca and Medina said on Monday it had obtained a
3.04 billion riyal ($811 million) loan facility needed to start
the project.
The loan was syndicated through Spanish banks BBVA
, Banesto, Banco De Sabadell and
CaixaBank as well as Spanish operations of Credit
Agricole and Deutsche Bank.
Terms of the deal, which involves the support of
state-backed Spanish credit insurer CESCE and ICO, a financial
agency owned by the Spanish state, were not disclosed.
Last October the Al-Shoula consortium won a 6.74 billion
euro ($8.5 billion) contract from the Saudi Railways
Organisation to build the project, which will link Mecca and
Medina to the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah, an entry point for
millions of pilgrims, and King Abdullah Economic City, currently
under construction.
The consortium includes Spanish public rail companies Renfe
and Adif, private builders OHL, ACS and Indra
, and Saudi companies Al Shoula and Al Rosan.
The contract covers the construction of 450 kilometres (280
miles) of high-speed track with the capacity to transport over
160,000 passengers a day, according to Spain's Ministry of
Public Works. It also includes the supply of high-speed trains
and a maintenance service.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Torchia)