Tel Aviv bourse to remove hurdles for new members
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
April 10 Saudi-based Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's biggest Islamic lender, said on Tuesday it posted an 18 percent rise in first quarter net profit, which came in slightly below analysts' forecasts, due to an increase in operational income.
Al-Rajhi said net profit for the three months ended March 31 rose to 2.01 billion riyals ($536 million) from 1.70 billion riyals in the first quarter of 2011,
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected 2.09 billion riyals on average. (Reporting By Angus McDowall)
JERUSALEM, June 11 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange said on Sunday it is making it easier for financial groups to become bourse members in its latest bid to improve trading volumes.
DUBAI/DOHA June 11 Qatar is ready to listen to the concerns of Gulf Arab states that have cut diplomatic and economic ties, Kuwait said on Sunday as it tried to mediate a solution to the worst regional crisis in years.