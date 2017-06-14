DUBAI, June 15 Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Thursday it was raising its reverse repo rate, the rate at which commercial banks deposit money with the central bank, by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates.

The Saudi central bank also said it was keeping its repo rate, used to lend money to banks, unchanged at 2.00 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Mark Heinrich)