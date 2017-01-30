DUBAI Jan 30 Saudi Arabia's three-month
interbank offered rate fell below the central bank's repo rate
on Monday for the first time since last April, in a fresh sign
that a liquidity squeeze due to low oil prices was easing.
The three-month rate dropped to 1.999 percent
from Sunday's 2.009 percent. The central bank's repo rate, which
it uses to lend money overnight to commercial banks caught short
of funds, is at 2.00 percent.
In normal times, short-term money rates tend to trade below
the repo rate. That ceiling was breached last year as shrunken
petrodollar flows due to cheap oil starved banks of funds,
sending money rates soaring.
But in recent weeks conditions have eased as the government
has raised money through an international bond issue and
injected some of those funds into the economy.
