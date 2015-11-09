DUBAI Nov 9 Saudi Arabian commercial banks
remain very liquid and have plenty of spare cash, Saudi central
bank governor Fahad al-Mubarak said on Monday after a rise in
interbank money rates raised concern about tightening liquidity
in the kingdom.
Mubarak also told Saudi-owned Ekhbariya Television that the
rise in money rates, which he described as "slight", was due to
expectations for higher U.S. interest rates, and also related to
seasonal factors towards the end of each year.
(Reporting by Noah Browning and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Andrew
Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)